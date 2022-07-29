Tengoku
Navy asks women not to wear bikinis on its beaches

BANGKOK: The navy does not prohibit women wearing bikinis on its beaches but asks visitors for their cooperation in not doing so, out of respect for Thai culture, its spokesman said yesterday 9July 29).

tourismmilitaryculture
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 July 2022, 09:00AM

Visitors enjoy the view from Koh Samae San, off Chon Buri province. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

VAdm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said the navy asks that visitors not wear bikinis on its beaches for the sake of “order and in accordance with Thai culture and tradition”.

He was responding to a July 27 Facebook post on the “Quotidien de Thailande” account of a photo showing a “No Bikini” sign on Koh Samae San, off Chon Buri province. The island is navy territory, reports the Bangkok Post.

VAdm Pokkrong said such signs were aimed only at pursuading tourists not to wear bikinis. The navy did not ban bikinis.

The signs were being removed and would be replaced with new ones to create a better understanding of the navy’s intention to encourage a conservative form of tourism, the spokesman said.

Koh Samae San is a tourist attraction but it is under the jurisdiction of the navy, he said. The number of visitors was limited and they were not allowed to stay overnight, drink alcohol or gather in noisy groups.

Fascinated | 30 July 2022 - 10:17:44 

'Culture and tradition'- I guess he doesn't know aht until the turn of the 20th Century it was common for women to be topless in Thailand. Maybe we should re-introduce this in the spirit of 'culture'. Google PM Plaek- its interesting reading about 'modernizing' Thailand.

JohnC | 30 July 2022 - 09:31:06 

So the royal Thai navy is stuck with 19th century attitudes towards women. Are officials really so far out of date and touch with modern times? Go to any beach in tourist areas nowadays and see many Thai women wearing bathing suits including bikinis whereas a few years back it was swimming in shorts and t-shirts bare minimum. Ever tried to swim with the weight of wet clothing pulling you down?

 

