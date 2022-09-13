Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nationwide flooding slows tourism

Nationwide flooding slows tourism

BUSINESS: The impact of flooding in 21 provinces nationwide is expected to slow tourism activities in the third quarter and corporate travel in particular, while pent-up demand from delayed trips might cause congestion in the final quarter.

weathertourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 September 2022, 10:45AM

A panoramic view shows a long-tail boat speeding along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Apichart Jinakul

A panoramic view shows a long-tail boat speeding along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Apichart Jinakul

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the third quarter was normally the peak time for corporate trips such as CSR outing tour groups and incentives because hotel prices during this season were remarkably low and could match their budget.

Meanwhile, state agencies have to use their remaining budget by Sept 30, which marks the end of the current fiscal year, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Some corporate groups have already cancelled or postponed their trips this month which mostly impacted destinations in the East and the Central region. Even though agriculture is the hardest hit sector, tourism in many places could be affected as purchasing power has decreased significantly,” said Mr Yuthasak.

Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Bur, Chanthaburi, Samut Songkram, Ratchaburi, and Hua Hin and Cha-am in Prachuap Khiri Khan face the biggest impact from trip cancellations.

According to TAT’s risk assessment gathered from its offices in five regions, heavy rainfall which has burdened floodwater drainage hampered travel in many parts of the country, such as Khao Chamao National Park in Rayong that advised tourists to avoid swimming in the waterfall.

Meanwhile, a camping site in Chanthaburi urged travellers to refrain from outdoor activities like trekking and camping.

For the North, if downpours mostly occur in areas that have reservoirs to contain water flow, the impact might be minimal as dams in this region still have the capacity to absorb downstream flow.

BDO Phuket

However, this region still needs close monitoring as it is forecast to receive an estimated rainfall 10-20% above average in October.

The Northeast and the South still have to be cautious about possible flooding this month, particularly river basins and hill slopes which risk flash floods.

At present, more than 16 provinces in the Northeast along the Mun and Chi rivers have a total of 412,462 rai of agricultural land inundated.

With a surge of local and international tourists expected during the high season, Thailand could face tourism density in many areas which requires well-prepared management and strategies to lure tourism activities away from main destinations.

January to August saw 102.9 million domestic trips which generated B566 billion.

The TAT remains confident with the target of 160 million domestic trips with revenue of B656bn, mainly driven by a robust market in the fourth quarter.

“We are closely following the situation and concerned that Thailand has started to feel more impact from La Nina, which has caused high rainfall and flash floods,” said Mr Yuthasak.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tears for Queen Elizabeth II as coffin rests in Scotland
Man robs store twice, first with knife, then with sword
Supreme Court upholds rulings against Rakesh Saxena
Final eviction notices served at Layan
Student, 18, killed in collision with truck
Western arms production ramping up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles
Doctors urge COVID jabs for young kids, defend use of favipiravir
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Have your say on 4am entertainment closing || September 08
Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?
Airport taxi hits, kills man on main road
Ukraine reclaims swathes of territory as Russian troops fall back
NHSO halts jab compensation
School director denies striking student
Police remember fallen officers
No progress in dead baby probe

 

Phuket community
Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

@Taswegian-correct, they should have taken the motorbike into custody as well, as it was the motorbi...(Read More)

Airport taxi hits, kills man on main road

this monsters drive at top speed disobeying any rules. Once a taxi tried to shove me off the road ne...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?

Interesting. Mr. Phiphat has had quite the tour of the bars, red light districts, walking streets ...(Read More)

Final eviction notices served at Layan

the final, final, completely and absolutely final notices or just another chapter in this saga? its ...(Read More)

Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

R.I.P Suriya....(Read More)

Student, 18, killed in collision with truck

Clearly, once again, it was the motor-bike's fault!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?

Yes but make it island wide as drunk drivers will be rushing to Patong when more restricted bars ...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?

How a Thai Minister travels all the way down to Phuket, to walk Bangla 'Red Light' Road . I...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should Patong get 4am closing?

Do it 'good'. Open up 24/7. But whatever the change will be, be sure other locations on Phu...(Read More)

School director denies striking student

That Komkrit is normally scolding kids, what he this time not has done? Are teachers scolding kids?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket Tri
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 