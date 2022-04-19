tengoku
National Songkran travel claims 278 lives on roads

BANGKOK: There were 1,917 traffic accidents, which claimed 278 lives and injured 1,869 people, during the seven days of the government’s road safety campaign for the Songkran festival, according to official figures.

accidents alcohol death Safety police transport
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 19 April 2022, 08:57AM

Motorists return home from their Songkran holiday, through Prachin Buri province, on Sunday (Apr 17). Photo: Manit Sanubboon

Nirat Pongsitthithaworn, deputy interior permanent secretary, said yesterday (Apr 18) that from Apr 11 to 17, there were 1,917 traffic accidents, with 1,869 injured people and 278 dead victims.

Chiang Rai province had the most accidents at 66, reports the Bangkok Post. Chiang Mai had the highest number of injured people at 63 and Bangkok logged the bigget death toll at 13. Six provinces were free of road fatalities - Nakhon Phanom, Pattani, Yala, Ranong, Samut Sakhon and Sing Buri, Mr Nirat said.

On Sunday there were 188 traffic accidents, injuring 171 people and killing 31.

Boontham Lertsukkheekasem, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the number of accidents and injured people had declined but road deaths rose from the same period last year.

Thousands of drivers put on probation

Meanwhile, it was confirmed yesterday that a total of 7,925 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence or reckless driving during the “seven dangerous days” of the Songkran Festival and placed on probation by the courts.

EPL predictions

Department of Probation director-general Witthawal Sunthornkachit said 7,141 were charged with drink-driving, 765 with driving under the influence of illicit drugs and 19 with reckless driving.

Of the 7,141 on drink-driving charges, 13 were also ordered by the court to wear an electronic monitoring device and prohibited from leaving their homes for seven days from 7pm-5am - 10 of them in Ubon Ratchathani and three in Sukhothai.

Mr Witthawal said the number of drivers charged with drink-driving was up by 1,080 from 6,061 in 2021 during the same period.

He said all of those found guilty of drink-driving would undergo evaluation. Those found to be at risk of becoming addicted to alcohol would be sent to a medical facility run by the Public Health Ministry for treatment.

Those found to be at risk of repeating the offence would be put in a camp for rehabilitation and behavioural adjustment for three consecutive days. They would also have to report regularly to probation officials and perform public services for a set period, Mr Witthawal said.

ThorFinger | 19 April 2022 - 10:24:09 

278 deaths against how many covid deaths for the same period?

Kurt | 19 April 2022 - 10:09:41 

Are the 2022 figures showing a 'learning curve' ( lesser death/wounded) among Thai, when comparing the figures with Songkran 2021 and 2020? If not, stop the twice a year 'safety charade'.

JohnC | 19 April 2022 - 09:50:52 

Yep. Figures almost back up to pre-covid Songkran holiday amounts. Well done Thailand. Going back after that top spot of most dangerous roads in the world.

 

