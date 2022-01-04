National Seven Days of Danger stats lower than last year

BANGKOK: As of yesterday (Jan 3), traffic accidents and road fatalities during the Seven Days of Danger holiday period were both 18.9% lower than in the same period a year ago.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 04:35PM

Traffic at the Victory Monument in Bangkok during the New Year break. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thirty-four people died and 274 others were injured in 264 road accidents yesterday, the sixth of the “seven dangerous days” of the New Year period, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported.

According to official data, speeding (35%) was the most common cause of the accidents yesterday, followed by drink-driving at 18%, while 83% involved motorcycles and 6% pickups, reports the Bangkok Post.

Almost 80% of accidents occurrd on straight roads and 9% were between 4pm and 5pm, while 15% of the casualties were aged 40 to 59 years.

A total of 437,936 vehicles were inspected at 1,905 traffic checkpoints, with 61,730 officers deployed across the country. As a result, 91,546 people faced legal action for violating traffic rules, including 26,248 motorcyclists who were not wearing a crash helmet and 23,253 people for driving without a licence.

Kanchanaburi province had the most accidents at 15 and the most injuries with 16 people hurt. Bangkok and Chanthaburi each saw the most fatalities at three, while 52 of Thailand’s 77 provinces recorded no fatalities on Monday.

An accumulated total of 2,488 traffic accidents were reported during the first six days of the holiday (Dec 29 - Jan 3), with 2,471 people injured and 300 deaths. Chiang Mai saw the most accidents at 92, Bangkok reported the most fatalities at 20, and Kanchanaburi had the most injured people at 91.

Eleven provinces reported zero road deaths during the first six days of the holiday period - Trang, Nakhon Nayok, Pattani, Phangnga, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Ranong, Satun, Samut Songkhram and Sukhothai.