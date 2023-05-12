National police chief opens ‘Punrak Cafe’ in Phuket

PHUKET: National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat was in Phuket yesterday (May 11) to officiate the formal opening of the ‘Punrak Cafe’ at Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town.

policeimmigration

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 May 2023, 10:17AM

Immigration officers from across the island assembled to welcome the country’s top police general, before joining him at a brief meeting.

Also to arrive on the island for the event were Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, Immigration Division 6 Commander Pol Maj Gen Praphansak Prasarnsuk, Immigration Division 6 Deputy Commander Pol Col Chalermchon Laemthong and Sumana Kittipraphat President of the Police Housewives Association.

Present to represent Phuket were Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, Phuket Provincial Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Phuket Immigration Chief Pol ColThanet Sukchai and Boonwandee Woonciew, who as wife of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew serves as President of the Phuket Red Cross Society.

Gen Damrongsak explained that the ‘Punrak Cafe’ branch in Phuket is the fourth Punrak Cafe to open in the country. The other three are in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Rai. Another two branches are expected to open this year.

“The Punrak Cafe is one of the welfare projects organised by the Police Housewives Association to help create opportunities, create encouragement, generate income and help improve the quality of life of the police,” Gen Damrongsak said.

“The Panrak Cafe is also a convenience for foreigners who come to use the service. It helps to strengthen the good image of the organisation as well,” he added.

He also thanked the Police Housewives Association and the immigration officers in Phuket who have jointly pushed for the opening of Panrak Cafe in Phuket.

Ms Sumana explained that the first Punrak Cafe outlet was launched in 2020 under an initiative by former national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk who “wanted to create opportunities make extra income and as a welfare for police families,” she said.

The foundation concept is “Punrak”, meaning “share love”, she added.

The first branch opened at a Border Patrol Police headquarters, the second branch at a Central Investigative Police headquarters, the third branch at a Royal Thai Police headquarters and the fourth branch is now open at Phuket Immigration, which is the first branch in the region, she said.

The coffees at the Punrak shops are made from Arabica coffee beans introduced to Thailand by King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama 9) under his Royal Project initiated in the 1970s for people in Thailand’s far north to avoid living in abject poverty by having an alternative to growing poppies for opium for income, Ms Sumana said.

The Royal Project focussed on farmers in the Doi Tung area of Chiang Rai. However, Ms Sumana exp[lained yesterday that the coffee beans used by Punrak Cafe outlets were the product of teachers and students from the Benjama Border Patrol Police School 1 in the Doi Sam Muen Community of Wiang Hae District in Chiang Mai Province.

The coffee grown at Doi Sam Muen has been inspected by True Coffee experts through field visits, she noted.

“It was found that the coffee beans are of good quality. It should be promoted, extended and its market expanded,” she said.

True Coffee has also been involved in ensuring that all employees and baristas at all branches are well trained, she added.