National parks fees waived for New Year – for Thais

BANGKOK: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has announced free admission to wildlife sanctuaries for Thais and their vehicles during the New Year.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 1 December 2018, 09:46AM

Free entry to national parks on the selected days will apply to Thais only. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The department said it hopes to raise awareness of the importance of conserving natural resources and wildlife by waiving entry fees on the first and last day of each year. The same exemption will apply on New Year's Eve/Day (Dec 31-Jan 1), Children's Day on Jan 12, Family Day on April 14, His Majesty the King's birthday on July 28, Mother's Day on Aug 12 and Father's Day on Dec 5. Earlier this year, Songtham Sukswang, director of the National Parks Office, said 995,271 tourists visited national parks between Dec 30 last year to Jan 3.