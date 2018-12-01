THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

National parks fees waived for New Year – for Thais

BANGKOK: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has announced free admission to wildlife sanctuaries for Thais and their vehicles during the New Year.

tourismnatural-resourcesenvironmenteconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 1 December 2018, 09:46AM

Free entry to national parks on the selected days will apply to Thais only. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Free entry to national parks on the selected days will apply to Thais only. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The department said it hopes to raise awareness of the importance of conserving natural resources and wildlife by waiving entry fees on the first and last day of each year.

The same exemption will apply on New Year's Eve/Day (Dec 31-Jan 1), Children's Day on Jan 12, Family Day on April 14, His Majesty the King's birthday on July 28, Mother's Day on Aug 12 and Father's Day on Dec 5.

Earlier this year, Songtham Sukswang, director of the National Parks Office, said 995,271 tourists visited national parks between Dec 30 last year to Jan 3.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 02 December 2018 - 02:03:14 

In which other country do you find this discrimination of foreign tourists?  A shame!

Foot | 01 December 2018 - 14:02:26 

Just another brick in the wall Thailand is building against tourists.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the tourism meltdown
Similans limited: Tourist quota shakes tour operators
It’s not that bad! Science, tourism clash on Great Barrier Reef
Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Phuket Opinion: Protecting the prize jewels
Paradise Boracay a ‘cesspool’ of sewage, closed to tourists for six months
Beyond the tipping point: Phuket garbage excess to see return of trash mountain
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the road to ruin
Phuket beachfront businesses at Layan, Leypang ordered: ‘Get out, or be demolished’
Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction
Surin Beach seawall will go ahead, vows MaAnn
Marriott joins forces with IUCN, UNWTO in Phuket for sustainable tourism practices
Phuket tourism to national parks generates 40% of all park revenues

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Tile-it
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Go Air

 