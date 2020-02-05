National park officer bags B10k reward for finding turtle nest

PHUKET: A national park officer in Phang Nga has received a B10,000 reward for discovering a turtle nest on Thai Muang Beach on Jan 31 as part of his normal duties to patrol the beach in search of any fresh turtle nests.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 5 February 2020, 12:40PM

The turtle nest is now under 24-hour surveillance. Photo: Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2

Chonnasorn Suwanrit, a park officer at the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park, discovered the nest on the beach in front of the Thai Muang Industrial Community Education College (see map below) last Friday.

After careful consideration, namely that the section of beach is usually busy with visitors, a decision was made to move the eggs from the nest to a safer site on the beach near the national park office. (See story here.)

Mr Chonnasorn received the reward yesterday (Feb 4) from Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of “Operations Center 2” at Sirinath Marine National Park, on Phuket’s northwest coast.

Rewards being offered for people reporting finding turtle nests is part of a new preservation initiative launched late last year. (See story here.)

The full reward is B20,000, but Mr Chonnasorn received B10,000 because he is an official, Mr Prarop explained.

“In general, people will get the B20,000 reward from the Turtle and Habitat Conservation Fund,” he added.

The relocated eggs are now under constant surveillance, Mr Prarop assured.

“We set up a fence to prevent people stealing the eggs or disturbing the nest in any other way, and the nest is under watch by officials 24 hours a day,” he said.

“We are all so excited to see the eggs hatch and baby turtles go out to explore the sea. If anyone sees a turtle nesting on a beach, please call us at 076-679134 so we can quickly go to protect the eggs and take care of them,” Mr Prarop added.