National park files charges against owner of illegal B40mn resort

KANCHANABURI: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Thursday (Dec 3) filed charges against the owner of an illegal B40 million resort in Sangkhla Buri district.

natural-resourcesenvironmentcrimetourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 December 2020, 10:00AM

National park officials at the 40 million baht Phornphailin Riverside resort in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district on Thursday. It was found to be inside Khao Laem National Park. The owner has refused to demolish the buildings. Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen / Bangkok Post

The owner of Phornphailin Riverside resort, beside Vajiralongkorn Dam, has refused to demolish the buildings, which were found to be within the boundary of  Khao Laem National Park, reports the Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, the owner of another resort on Thursday demolished four buildings found to also be inside the park, in Thong Pha Phum district.

Nipon Chamnongsirisak, the director of Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong),  and Khao Laem National Park director Tewin Meesap led a team to Krathom Rim Than resort in tambon Chalae of Thong Pha Phum district.

The park earlier issued an order for the resort owner, Saman Hong-iam, 42, to demolish all four structures within 30 days, or be liable to up to 3 years in prison and/or fine of B300,000, plus the demolition cost of 60,000. 

Mr Saman on Thursday complied with the order, removing all four structures.

Authorities then sent trucks and crews to clear the land and prepare it for forest restoration.

Mr Nipon and Mr Tewin later went to Sangkhla Buri police station to file a complaint against Nathisinee Tengthiang, the owner of Phornphailin Riverside resort.

The park issued an order on Sept 1 for Ms Nathisinee to demolish the structures within 30 days, a second warning on Oct 2 giving her 15 days, and a final notice on Nov 24, giving her  seven days.

Ms Nathisinee refused to comply with the orders.

Mr Nipon said the resort owner would face charges for refusing to demolish the structures.  She would be liable to a jail term of up to three years and/or fine of B300,000, and a daily fine of B10,000 a day until the demolition was complete.

Officials would demolish the resort, and the owner would have to pay the cost, B1.2 million, Mr Nipon said.



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Jor12 | 04 December 2020 - 12:09:14 

It's plainly obvious K that Ms N refused to comply with the order, as she believes she is right. Common sense really.

Kurt | 04 December 2020 - 11:05:41 

Ms N. refused to comply with the order. Why?
Is it because the thinking the law is always for others but not for her?
Or perhaps she was provided by Government Bodies all the legal documents needed to build this resort? Such a resort doesn't 'rise up' in 1 day. 
There have been Government building/construction inspections Doesn't? Only bread dough rises in a very short moment wh...

 

