Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National park chiefs push for dedicated sea turtle protection areas

National park chiefs push for dedicated sea turtle protection areas

PHUKET: National parks chiefs in Phuket and Phang Nga are calling for hotels and other beachfront businesses to join a campaign to create turtle preservation zones to protect turtle eggs being laid along west-coast beaches.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resourcestourismpollution
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 4 January 2020, 09:00AM

Protected areas to be expanded for sea turtle preservation. Photo: Khao Lampi - Hat Thai Mueang National Park

Protected areas to be expanded for sea turtle preservation. Photo: Khao Lampi - Hat Thai Mueang National Park

Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of “Operations Center 2” at Sirinath Marine National Park, on Phuket’s northwest coast, and Haritchai Rittichuay, Chief of the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park, north of Phuket in Phang Nga province, along with other nature and environmental protection officers decided at a meeting last month to survey areas where the zones would be most appropriate – namely in the areas adjacent to the two national parks.

“Presently, there are only a few areas that are suitable for turtles to lay their eggs because of the continual expansion of human communities and the tourism industry,” Mr Prapop told The Phuket News.

“The turtles are afraid of humans on shore, so relevant officers must take action to change the environmental factors to help encourage turtles to come ashore to lay their eggs.

“We need to create turtle protection areas, and we need to do it quickly. We will start surveying the areas to decide where the turtle protection zones should be by the end of this month,” he said.

In Phuket, the areas already under consideration include the beaches at Nai Yang as well as Mai Khao Beach – at 14 kilometres long, Phuket’s longest beach – all the way to Sai Kaew Beach on the northwestern tip of the island.

Mr Prarop explained that although Sirinath Marine National Park includes all these beaches, only at the southern end of the park does the park boundary include areas on shore.

All along Mai Khao Beach and Sai Kaew beach, the park includes the beach areas, but not the land immediately behind the sands, where many hotels, resorts, guesthouses and restaurants are built to offer scenic views to tourists.

“Turtles have returned to laying eggs in the area. We have not seen this for years. The last time leatherback turtles were spotted returning to Sirinath national park was in 2013,” Mr Prarop said.

“From October through December, turtles came ashore near a luxury resort on the headland just south of the park and laid eight different nests of turtle eggs,’ Mr Prarop pointed out.

“The eggs were taken into care by officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Center [PMBC]. We strongly believe more turtles will come back to lay more eggs,” he said.

For the coastal national park north of Phuket, Park Chief Haritchai explained that the impetus for creating the zone there follows leatherback sea turtles finally returning to lay eggs at Thai Mueang and Natai Beach in recent months.

“Two leatherback turtle nests were found in the park within weeks of each other late last year. The first nest was found at Thai Mueang Beach, and the second nest was found on Tha Theng Beach in Tambon Natai on Nov 26, 12km from the first nest,” he said.

Thai Residential

“We are looking to create a turtle protection zone that includes both areas where turtle eggs were laid. The protection zone will cover more than 13km along the beach and extend 1.5km into the sea, covering 20.4 square kilometres in total.

“If any turtle lays egg in the area, we want the eggs to be protected,” he explained.

The turtle protection zones aim to have all businesses and developers in the areas agree to terms laid out in a joint declaration drawn up and signed in February last year by local hotels and resorts, tour operators and local officials already located in or operating in the two key areas.

As such, those in the protection zones abide to reduce the impact of electrical lighting along the beachfront, to reduce the number and intensity of beach parties and other activities on the beaches, to keep the beaches clean and reduce the impact of waste at the beach, and to improve awareness and understanding among local communities in areas near the protection zones.

“Already 10 hotels in Phuket and another 18 in Phang Nga have joined the campaign,” Mr Prarop said, adding that the goal is to positively promote those who do step up to protect turtles by publicly listing them.

“Tourists are smarter and more aware of environmental issues these days, and given a choice between booking a holiday with a business that supports turtle conservation and a business that does not – they will choose the business that does the right thing every time.

“Hence, I expect more hotels will join this project soon,” Mr Prarop added.

“However, we need more hotels and private operators to step up and help create more effective change. We welcome them to join the project.

“Any hotels or businesses wanting to join the project can contact the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation,” Mr Prarop said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials vow legal action after turtle nest raided, eggs stolen
US killing of Soleimani catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion
China NGO experts to lend a hand with safety, security in Phuket for Chinese New Year
DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island
Electricity outage to affect Cape Yamu
Family of three escapes injury as papaya pickup hits tree
New Year death toll at five-year low, down nearly 20%
No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration
New health regulations for tattooists
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Regulating skin artists? Baht weakens! Sing-along & stabbing? || January 3
Quadrantids meteor shower to put on spectacular show
Hackers blamed for editing Promthep Cape map pin
Phuket concludes New Year ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths, say officials
Myanmar men arrested with 420g of ya ice, 59kg of kratom
“I did it alone,” fugitive Ghosn says of Japan escape

 

Phuket community
No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

Laughable. It isn't that it's confusing, just it's ABSURD!! Both myself - and a landlo...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

Great job justification/fascination. People die, animals die. If autopsy proves there was to much pl...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

Suggestion: A foreigner with a retirement visa, coming back after a holiday abroad should have his i...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

Many times each year Immigration violate own section 37 and 38 ( of her Act of 1979) Hello, it is n...(Read More)

Family of three escapes injury as papaya pickup hits tree

Let me guess: Overloaded, tires old and at end of life span. Well, try such car accident. More to lo...(Read More)

New Year death toll at five-year low, down nearly 20%

Government Officials can make a lot of money by confiscating/storage cars/motorbikes 4 months. It co...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@Pascale, But ok, I respect your thai government just talking, doing nothing except just 'urging...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@ pascale, last century 60ties, 70ties, 80ties, Singapore had a lot of foreign teachers, technical, ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@Pascale, As thai Officialdom until now is not equipped handling matters at cost of thai way of life...(Read More)

Family of three escapes injury as papaya pickup hits tree

And how many kilos "tons" was this car overloaded with papaya. this car should never ever...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thailand Yacht Show
JW Marriott Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie

 