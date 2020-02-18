The whale shark, some four metres in length, was spotted in park waters on Sunday (Feb 16), park chief Weerasak Srisatjang explained.
The whale shark was spotted in the national park off Koh Ha (Island No 5), located off Koh Lanta, Mr Weersak noted.
“The whale shark surfaced near a tour boat, impressing many of the tourists on board. Many of the tourists leaned over the edge of the boat to take photos before the shark submerged out of sight and swam off,” he said.
Divers in the water also took photos of the animal, he added.
“Please do not use flash for taking photographs and do not get too close,” Chief Weerasak urged.
“Also, all boat drivers must be very careful when the whale shark comes close to the boat,” he added.
