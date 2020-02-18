National park chief urges care, caution near whale shark spotted off Lanta

PHUKET: The chief of the Mu Koh Lanta National Park in Krabi has urged all divers, tourists and boat operators to exercise caution if approaching a whale shark spotted in the area.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resourcestourism

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 February 2020, 10:02AM

The national park chief urged care and caution when approaching the whale shark spotted off Koh Lanta. Photo: DNP

The national park chief urged care and caution when approaching the whale shark spotted off Koh Lanta. Photo: DNP

The national park chief urged care and caution when approaching the whale shark spotted off Koh Lanta. Photo: DNP

The national park chief urged care and caution when approaching the whale shark spotted off Koh Lanta. Photo: DNP

The national park chief urged care and caution when approaching the whale shark spotted off Koh Lanta. Photo: DNP

The whale shark, some four metres in length, was spotted in park waters on Sunday (Feb 16), park chief Weerasak Srisatjang explained.

The whale shark was spotted in the national park off Koh Ha (Island No 5), located off Koh Lanta, Mr Weersak noted.

“The whale shark surfaced near a tour boat, impressing many of the tourists on board. Many of the tourists leaned over the edge of the boat to take photos before the shark submerged out of sight and swam off,” he said.

Divers in the water also took photos of the animal, he added.

“Please do not use flash for taking photographs and do not get too close,” Chief Weerasak urged.

“Also, all boat drivers must be very careful when the whale shark comes close to the boat,” he added.