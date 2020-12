National Office of Buddhism launches online NYE prayers

THAILAND: The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) has invited people nationwide to join the mass end-of-year prayer tonight (Dec 31) from their homes via a live broadcast in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

religiontechnologyCoronavirusCOVID-19

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 31 December 2020, 10:04AM

The broadcast will commence this evening (Dec 31) at 11:10pm. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The broadcast marks a mass prayer, minus the physical crowds, in the “new normal” to usher in the New Year, according to the NOB. The broadcast, to commence at 11:10pm, will be relayed by the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand and made available for viewing via the NOB Facebook page and TV channels 7 HD and 9 MCOT. A chanting book can be downloaded via a dedicated website through the anyflip.com/yrmbz/qzlr/ link.