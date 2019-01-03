From last Thursday (Dec 27) to yesterday (Jan 2), 3,791 road accidents took place, down 1.3% during the Seven Days campaign last year, while 3,892 were hospitalised, down 2.8%, according to data from the Road Safety Directing Centre today.
The period, also known as the ‘seven dangerous days’, was designated to promote road safety for travel during New Year holidays.
Four provinces reported no road fatalities: Tak, Phrae, Satun and Samut Songkhram.
Drink driving remained the major cause (40.4%), followed by speeding (28.3%).
Motorcycles were most prone to accidents (80%), followed by pickup trucks (7%) and cars (4.1%).
The time of the day when most accidents occurred was 4pm to 8pm (9.3%), followed by noon to 2pm (17.8%).
By age group, those aged 50 or more led (24.5%), followed by those between 30-39.
Some 1.2 million were prosecuted, up 34.3% from the previous year. The main charges were not wearing helmets, up 27.6% year-on-year to 321,800 cases, followed by driving with a licence, up 21.5% to 290,000.
Discover Thainess | 03 January 2019 - 16:55:34