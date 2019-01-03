THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

BANGKOK: The road death toll during the New Year holidays rose 9.5% year-on-year to 463, even as the numbers of accidents and injuries fell.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 January 2019, 04:28PM

A Mercedes-Benz with Bangkok licence plates lies in a ditch after striking a tree on Phetkasem Rd southbound in Muang District of Prachuap Khiri Khan last Saturday (Dec 29). Driver Kornkrit Sinsuwan, 33, of Nonthaburi, was killed in the crash. Police believe he might have dozed off behind the wheel. Photo: Bangkok Post / Chaiwat Sadyaem

Image: Bangkok Post graphics

Image: Bangkok Post graphics

Image: Bangkok Post graphics

Image: Bangkok Post graphics

Rescue workers help a crash victim in Khon Kaen yesterday (Jan 2). Photo: Bangkok Post Jakkrapan Natanri

From last Thursday (Dec 27) to yesterday (Jan 2), 3,791 road accidents took place, down 1.3% during the Seven Days campaign last year, while 3,892 were hospitalised, down 2.8%, according to data from the Road Safety Directing Centre today.

The period, also known as the ‘seven dangerous days’, was designated to promote road safety for travel during New Year holidays.

Four provinces reported no road fatalities: Tak, Phrae, Satun and Samut Songkhram.

Drink driving remained the major cause (40.4%), followed by speeding (28.3%).

Motorcycles were most prone to accidents (80%), followed by pickup trucks (7%) and cars (4.1%).

The time of the day when most accidents occurred was 4pm to 8pm (9.3%), followed by noon to 2pm (17.8%).

By age group, those aged 50 or more led (24.5%), followed by those between 30-39.

Some 1.2 million were prosecuted, up 34.3% from the previous year. The main charges were not wearing helmets, up 27.6% year-on-year to 321,800 cases, followed by driving with a licence, up 21.5% to 290,000.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Discover Thainess | 03 January 2019 - 16:55:34 

So now we have irrefutable proof that sitting in tents by the side of the road playing on phones doesn’t cut road deaths, will the authorities try a new approach for songkran? Learn from other countries perhaps?

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

