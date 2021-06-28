National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons

THAILAND: The Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA) is warning people against deliberately getting themselves infected with COVID-19 so they can claim insurance.

CoronavirusCOVID-19

By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 June 2021, 02:04PM

TGIA president Anon Vangvasu. Photo: NNT

“I want to warn them to avoid doing so because it’s not only wrongful but also puts their lives at risk,” said TGIA president Anon Vangvasu.

Facebook user “Somchai Chobchai” said some people had exposed themselves to COVID-19 to claim insurance.

Someone could earn B100,000 each if they were infected with the virus, he said. Some families had earned B700,000 from insurance claims after all family members were infected.

“Someone even put on used face masks and swallowed saliva from COVID-19 patients,” he wrote.

Many insurance firms offer COVID-19 insurance with customers paying premiums of only B400-500 a year for coverage of B100,000 per claim if infected.

The TGIA has yet to find a case of someone deliberately getting infected, though it has found people who try to forge documents to claim the insurance, Mr Anon said.

“I believe there’s no one who wants to take the risk of getting themselves infected with COVID-19 as it is too dangerous,” he said, adding that similar messages had gone viral last year.

Some observers believe they are an example of the “fake news” which the government is trying to stamp out.