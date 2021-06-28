The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons

National Insurance Association warns against COVID cons

THAILAND: The Thai General Insurance Association (TGIA) is warning people against deliberately getting themselves infected with COVID-19 so they can claim insurance.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 June 2021, 02:04PM

TGIA president Anon Vangvasu. Photo: NNT

TGIA president Anon Vangvasu. Photo: NNT

“I want to warn them to avoid doing so because it’s not only wrongful but also puts their lives at risk,” said TGIA president Anon Vangvasu.

Facebook user “Somchai Chobchai” said some people had exposed themselves to COVID-19 to claim insurance.

Someone could earn B100,000 each if they were infected with the virus, he said. Some families had earned B700,000 from insurance claims after all family members were infected.

“Someone even put on used face masks and swallowed saliva from COVID-19 patients,” he wrote.

Thanyapura

Many insurance firms offer COVID-19 insurance with customers paying premiums of only B400-500 a year for coverage of B100,000 per claim if infected.

The TGIA has yet to find a case of someone deliberately getting infected, though it has found people who try to forge documents to claim the insurance, Mr Anon said.

“I believe there’s no one who wants to take the risk of getting themselves infected with COVID-19 as it is too dangerous,” he said, adding that similar messages had gone viral last year.

Some observers believe they are an example of the “fake news” which the government is trying to stamp out.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue
Thai government to offer B50bn in savings bonds to fund COVID-19 relief measures
PM calls meeting to map out further aid
Moscow COVID deaths spike as Asia-Pacific countries lock down
Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits
New restrictions in Bangkok to contain COVID spread
Phuket suffers seventh COVID death in ongoing outbreak
Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket vaccination confusion, Pfizer approved, Patong Tunnel schedule |:| June 25
PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model
Patong Tunnel, at 3.98km long, to cost B14.4bn, work slated to start in 2023
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims
Rallygoers likely to face legal action
Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox
Pfizer vaccine approved by Thai FDA

 

Phuket community
Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

My wife and I had our jabs today - whole process from registration to receiving the jab this morning...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

The worker camp on Layan soi 7, with about 200 residents at least, has daily volleyball, happy hour...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

If Phuket wasn't made a "sand-box", it's very likely that we wouldn't be getti...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Thank you Ematt and Dave C., for your courteous responses. I had read somewhere " no more jabs ...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Relief for people with Registration problems. Thai Visa sub forum - Phuket Vaccination Sign-up Site...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

How stupid and Naive the Government and Governer is..... They want tourist money and they imposed al...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

@ematt. The website only opened for registrations 11 days ago which means that Christy was one of th...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

“the government that chose Phuket as the country’s pioneering tourism operation area”… can y...(Read More)

TAT revises down Phuket Sandbox arrivals, estimated revenue

'Goalposts', s'hifting 'clue', 'a', haven't'- assemble these wor...(Read More)

Deep south arrivals face 14-day mandatory quarantine

It starts to be clear that not preventive Covid measures are a priority on Phuket, but the money mak...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 