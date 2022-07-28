Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

PHUKET: Assistant Professor Suchart Setthamalini of the National Human Rights Commission was in Phuket yesterday (July 27) as mediator with the hope of amicably resolving complaints over the volume of the speaker noise emanating from Kamala Mosque.

culturereligion
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 July 2022, 12:56PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The complaints have centred on the noise from the mosque’s loudspeakers disturbing residents in the area, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), led by Jutha Dumlak, has yet to post a report about the meeting.

At the meeting room of the Kamala OrBorTor offices yesterday, Asst Prof Suchart heard first-hand complaints from residents, explaining that the volume of the loudspeakers of the Nurul Aiasan Mosque (Ban Naka) was too loud.

Present to hear the complaints were Kamala OrBorTor officials, the Tambon Kamnan (subdistrict chief), the village headman of Moo 6 Kamala, representatives from the mosque.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Asst Prof Suchart explained to all present that the goal was “to find a solution to the problem together”.

“Such complaints can be negotiated and an agreement can be reached. This is an open space for meetings to discuss and express opinions of each party, which previously may have misunderstandings,” he said.

“The National Human Rights Commission has come here to connect the two parties to have the same understanding, to find a settlement that both parties can agree on and can live together peacefully,” he added.

However, the report did not clarify whether an amicable solution was agreed on yesterday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade
Phuket marks HM The King’s birthday
Hundreds of aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines
Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo
Fuel tariff hike to set record high
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found off Yanui Beach Official defiant over cannabis policy || July 27
Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach
Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case
‘Post COVID Syndrome’ tourism campaign launched for Phang Nga
Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt
People invited to join King’s birthday celebrations
Pair of new studies point to natural COVID origin
Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’
Phuket marks 11 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

well it would make sense to have some sort of licence to sell weed, same as there is for alcohol.. t...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Well wait and se, soon coming a outbreak in Patong and after that Rawai and then the rest of Phuket....(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

I am surprised no-one else noticed Kurt's subtle joke: "the high Thai officials." Bril...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Christy - this time I have to disagree with you. Uniforms are an effective way of preventing discrim...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

in patong everyone just smoking under the sun, walk about and you smell it everywhere... recreationa...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

The fact is clear- recreational usage, i.e. smoking- is a violation of the law as is distributing ...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Uniforms are extremely effective in hampering free thinking- ask any army. One merely has to make a...(Read More)

Pot policy ‘won’t be axed’

Sex oriented expats who often disparage over opinions are just showing another facet of their expl...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

Local shop owner overcharges x 10, then police warn and get pocket cash , and upon arrest the fin...(Read More)

Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach

A little bit short of the predicted 20 questions by ematt , but still a case that prevents the inspe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket

 