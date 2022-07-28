National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

PHUKET: Assistant Professor Suchart Setthamalini of the National Human Rights Commission was in Phuket yesterday (July 27) as mediator with the hope of amicably resolving complaints over the volume of the speaker noise emanating from Kamala Mosque.

culturereligion

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 July 2022, 12:56PM

The complaints have centred on the noise from the mosque’s loudspeakers disturbing residents in the area, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), led by Jutha Dumlak, has yet to post a report about the meeting.

At the meeting room of the Kamala OrBorTor offices yesterday, Asst Prof Suchart heard first-hand complaints from residents, explaining that the volume of the loudspeakers of the Nurul Aiasan Mosque (Ban Naka) was too loud.

Present to hear the complaints were Kamala OrBorTor officials, the Tambon Kamnan (subdistrict chief), the village headman of Moo 6 Kamala, representatives from the mosque.

Asst Prof Suchart explained to all present that the goal was “to find a solution to the problem together”.

“Such complaints can be negotiated and an agreement can be reached. This is an open space for meetings to discuss and express opinions of each party, which previously may have misunderstandings,” he said.

“The National Human Rights Commission has come here to connect the two parties to have the same understanding, to find a settlement that both parties can agree on and can live together peacefully,” he added.

However, the report did not clarify whether an amicable solution was agreed on yesterday.