333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National Games qualifiers underway in Phuket

National Games qualifiers underway in Phuket

NATIONAL GAMES: Surakul Stadium was the venue to mark the official opening of the Region 4 qualifying rounds for the 48th National Games on Saturday (May 20).


By The Phuket News

Monday 22 May 2023, 01:08PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The 5pm opening ceremony was presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who officially declared the competition open and welcomed all athletes, coaches, representatives, spectators and media in his opening remarks.

Region 4 constitutes the southern area of Thailand and sees a total of 14 provinces participating, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat and Phuket.

Approximately 8,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators are expected the attend the event which runs from Saturday until May 28.

As part of the opening ceremony festivities a marching band procession of more than 100 people made their way from Chaloem Phrakiat Somdet Phra Srinagarindra School to Surakul Stadium, displaying a variety of flags and mascots from the respective provinces. On ariving at Surakul Stadium they were met with a spectacular firework display.

Officials confirmed that a budget had been allocated to carry out upgrades and renovation work to Surakul Stadium so it is in the best shape possible to host the event and create a good impression of Phuket to all visitors.

In addition to the opening ceremony, the majority of sporting competitions during the Games will be held at the stadium, officials confirmed.

AXA Insurance PCL

Once the Games concludes the same venue will host the National Handicapped qualifying competition between May 29-June 3.

Joining Governor Narong at the opening ceremony on Saturday were Suphot Rodruang Na Nong Khai, Governor of Yala Province; Rewat Areerop, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO); Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Sports Association of Phuket; Dr Supranee Guptasa, National Sports Development Fund Manager; Phanphop Unsiem, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand Region 4, as well as heads of the athletic departments from each of the provinces.

Governor Narong extended his best wishes to all the athletes competing in the Games, urging them to respect the rules and their fellow competitors and to compete in a fair manner to ensure the best levels of sportsmanship were adhered to throughout.

Mr Thammawat explained that a total of 43 sporting competitions were being held during the Games duration and all are focused on developing athletes to the best of their ability in the hope they can represent not only their province but their country in due course.

Governor Narong then distributied official certificates of thanks to all organisations that helped support the Games, including: the Phuket Chamber of Commerce; Phuket Tourism Industry Council; Phuket Tourism Business Association; Thai Southern Hotel Association; Haad Thip Public Company Limited; Central Phuket; Laguna Resort Company; Tea and Hotel Public Company Limited; Limelight Avenue; Tu Kub Khao (Phuket); Dibuka Cafe and Restuarant; Andamanda Water Park Phuket and Blue Tree Phuket.

Governor Narong concluded Saturday’s opening ceremony by welcoming and encouraging Phuket residents to come along and support the athletes across the wide range of sporting events during the duration of the Games.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City celebrate title glory with win over Chelsea, Leeds in relegation peril
Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons
Relentless Man City on the brink of Premier League glory
Dojo students get to grips with national wrestling competition
Muay Thai star Petjeeja lands B3.5m ONE deal
Thais vow to wrest back overall title in 2025
Border troops forge closer bonds through sports event
Thai FA apologises for final brawls
Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg
Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers
Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia
Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games
Indonesia beat Thais in bad-tempered SEA Games football final
SAT governor ‘happy’ with Thai haul
Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine

 

Phuket community
10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

Any proof from the serial doubters on here that those figures are wrong ? All I saw this year (till ...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

51 % per Thai law ? Jeez Kurt, how naive are you ? Do you think they run that business as an officia...(Read More)

MFP, allies to sign deal as EC probes Pita

And so it starts ... Pita is still 63 votes short of becoming Prime Minister and no additional suppo...(Read More)

MFP, allies to sign deal as EC probes Pita

Here we go...signs of the military regime's ditch effort to once again negate the will of the Th...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for child sex trafficking

Name .Ronnie Peterhitch.. goes around, why not mentioned name/nationality of arrested man on the pho...(Read More)

10mn foreign tourists since January: govt

Old Guy, Of course not many people believe the propaganda pep talk figures. And no one cares. It is ...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

[up to 15,000B in medical expenses, by Thai law.] For such a pathetically small amount of money you ...(Read More)

Pheu Thai urges MFP to leave S112 amendments out of pact

Form a democratic civilian Government first, postphone handling S112. Later parties can discuss how ...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

Thailand should also fork up for each victim a additional indemnity for physical and emotional suffe...(Read More)

Visa extensions offered to Phuket speedboat crash victims

What a bag of nonsense, to visit injured hospitalized patients to tell them they not have to worry...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
BahtSold
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 