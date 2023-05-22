National Games qualifiers underway in Phuket

NATIONAL GAMES: Surakul Stadium was the venue to mark the official opening of the Region 4 qualifying rounds for the 48th National Games on Saturday (May 20).



By The Phuket News

Monday 22 May 2023, 01:08PM

The 5pm opening ceremony was presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who officially declared the competition open and welcomed all athletes, coaches, representatives, spectators and media in his opening remarks.

Region 4 constitutes the southern area of Thailand and sees a total of 14 provinces participating, namely Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Satun, Pattani, Narathiwat and Phuket.

Approximately 8,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators are expected the attend the event which runs from Saturday until May 28.

As part of the opening ceremony festivities a marching band procession of more than 100 people made their way from Chaloem Phrakiat Somdet Phra Srinagarindra School to Surakul Stadium, displaying a variety of flags and mascots from the respective provinces. On ariving at Surakul Stadium they were met with a spectacular firework display.

Officials confirmed that a budget had been allocated to carry out upgrades and renovation work to Surakul Stadium so it is in the best shape possible to host the event and create a good impression of Phuket to all visitors.

In addition to the opening ceremony, the majority of sporting competitions during the Games will be held at the stadium, officials confirmed.

Once the Games concludes the same venue will host the National Handicapped qualifying competition between May 29-June 3.

Joining Governor Narong at the opening ceremony on Saturday were Suphot Rodruang Na Nong Khai, Governor of Yala Province; Rewat Areerop, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO); Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Sports Association of Phuket; Dr Supranee Guptasa, National Sports Development Fund Manager; Phanphop Unsiem, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand Region 4, as well as heads of the athletic departments from each of the provinces.

Governor Narong extended his best wishes to all the athletes competing in the Games, urging them to respect the rules and their fellow competitors and to compete in a fair manner to ensure the best levels of sportsmanship were adhered to throughout.

Mr Thammawat explained that a total of 43 sporting competitions were being held during the Games duration and all are focused on developing athletes to the best of their ability in the hope they can represent not only their province but their country in due course.

Governor Narong then distributied official certificates of thanks to all organisations that helped support the Games, including: the Phuket Chamber of Commerce; Phuket Tourism Industry Council; Phuket Tourism Business Association; Thai Southern Hotel Association; Haad Thip Public Company Limited; Central Phuket; Laguna Resort Company; Tea and Hotel Public Company Limited; Limelight Avenue; Tu Kub Khao (Phuket); Dibuka Cafe and Restuarant; Andamanda Water Park Phuket and Blue Tree Phuket.

Governor Narong concluded Saturday’s opening ceremony by welcoming and encouraging Phuket residents to come along and support the athletes across the wide range of sporting events during the duration of the Games.