National dengue cases triple

BANGKOK: The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has revealed that the number of dengue fever cases in Thailand has surged threefold, with 27,377 reported cases and 33 fatalities during the first half of this year.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 9 July 2023 09:37 AM

Photo: NNT

Hospital records indicate that this figure is three times higher than the same period last year, reports NNT.

The DDC said between June 1 and June 28 alone, approximately 1,500 to 2,400 individuals fell ill with dengue, resulting in up to three deaths. The age group most affected by the virus was children aged 5 to 14, followed by the 15-to-24 age group.

The region with the highest number of cases was the South, followed by Bangkok and the Central Region.

Dengue fever is caused by four different virus strains transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is commonly found in and around human dwellings.

The common symptoms of dengue fever include high fever (40°C/104°F), severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, and rash.

To combat the spread of dengue, the DDC has launched awareness campaigns led by village volunteers, local administrations, and the private sector. These campaigns specifically target schoolchildren, aiming to educate them about protecting themselves from mosquito bites.

DDC officials emphasized the importance of seeking medical attention promptly for individuals experiencing high fever for more than two days, adding that immediate hospital visits can help determine if the symptoms are related to dengue and prevent the risk of fatalities caused by the virus.