BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National COVID update: two new cases, no new deaths

National COVID update: two new cases, no new deaths

THAILAND: Two new additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Thailand today (May 19), bringing the total number of cases to 3,033 since the outbreak of the virus. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 19 May 2020, 01:01PM

A woman wearing a facemask smiles in a shopping mall in Bangkok yesterday (May 18) as it reopened after restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus were lifted. Photo: AFP

A woman wearing a facemask smiles in a shopping mall in Bangkok yesterday (May 18) as it reopened after restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus were lifted. Photo: AFP

The two new cases were the daughter and son-in-law of a previously confirmed COVID-19 patient in Narathiwat.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the daughter, 36, and her husband, 42, had taken care of the father at a hospital in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat province.

The father had pneumonia and later tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials then conducted tests on the two relatives. On May 8 they tested negative but on May 14 they tested positive.

“Calls for the relatives to undergo the tests were repeated. This shows that our disease control system works efficiently,” Dr Taweesilp said.

No other people lived in the new patients’ house.

The spokesman added that the patient detection system was proving effective because many people were visiting hospitals to seek COVID-19 tests voluntarily in response to the government’s invitation for those with mild symptoms to be tested.

“Of the confirmed cases, 52% were people who walked into more than 100 public and private hospitals that provide free tests, while 39% of the cases were those in close contact with previously confirmed cases,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 3,033 accumulated cases, 2,857 have recovered. No patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving 120 patients in hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 56.

Global COVID-19 cases amounted to 4.89 million with 320,134 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.55 million, and 91,981 deaths, Dr Taweesilp said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Phuket’s latest COVID case a Patong shopping centre staffer
China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases in latest report, total holds at 225
Bangla entertainment workers protest over unpaid SSO payments
Gamblers arrested, charged for breach of Emergency Decree
Phuket officials revise COVID tally, total moves to 225
Heavy weather warning for Phuket
Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready
Skeletal remains found on Phuket beach
Rocky start as distance education gets going
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rushing to the malls as Thailand reopens! Wet season begins! Flight ban extended? || May 18
Major electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Wichit
Lockdown lifted, Bang Tao residents still urged to stay at home
More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Lala, I certainly do NOT get my news from the "mainstream media". The only sources of info...(Read More)

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

12.-15. 03.2020 !! Is gone ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

Boah Capt.B, take a look at the date of the race !...(Read More)

Rocky start as distance education gets going

A few years ago the education ministry made a big deal out of promising to provide every pupil in th...(Read More)

Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready

and confirmed from a chairman and speaker of the who during an interview about 3 weeks ago with bbc ...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Where can you download this app? it is not on google play store...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Now is the time to stay inside. It was safe before during lockdown but now it will spread, the masks...(Read More)

Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

Or, be considerate to your neighbors so everyone can have windows open. I prefer it as it makes for...(Read More)

More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

Been trying to go back home to Phuket for about 2 months. Is it open now? Where do we find the offi...(Read More)

Big turnout as malls reopen

COVID 19 virus is defeated by a collectivity 'that takes up the challenge and decides to live wi...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 