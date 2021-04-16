The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nation will use AstraZeneca, despite blood-clot fears

Nation will use AstraZeneca, despite blood-clot fears

THAILAND: The AstraZeneca vaccine will be the mainstay for the state’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 April 2021, 08:51AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shows a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine before being inoculation against COVID-19 at Government House in Bangkok on March 16. Photo: Government House.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha shows a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine before being inoculation against COVID-19 at Government House in Bangkok on March 16. Photo: Government House.

“There are many factors for each country whether to use or not use the vaccine,” Mr Anutin said. “But we have expertise to closely monitor the vaccine information.

“We base decisions on scientific knowledge, not news. If something happens, we will let the public know. Please do not worry about it.”

Thailand has relied on using 71 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and two million doses of CoronaVac developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech to inoculate about 35 million people or 50% of the population. The ministry will start the COVID-19 jab rollout this June and aims to have 50% of the population immunised by the end of this year.

However, the authority is struggling to deal with trust and fear following unfavourable news about the risk of blood clots. Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine altogether, as European officials investigate dozens of reports of very rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts that have arisen in the bloc, as well as Britain.

The WHO along with Britain and the European Medicines Agency continues to recommend AstraZeneca’s shot on the grounds that its benefits outweigh any risks.

https://sgssecurity.com/

Meanwhile, in England, the vaccine is the main staple for the country’s inoculation effort to create herd immunity. Mr Anutin said the UK could see COVID cases drop substantially. Some believe the country has already created herd immunity.

The ministry, he said, set a goal to inoculate all medical staff within one month using part of one million doses of Sinovac Biotech, which is expected to arrive in Thailand next week. The vaccine will mostly be given to medical staff and essential front-line workers and volunteers nationwide.

As of now, Thai authorities have administered 581,308 doses from both brands to about 290,000 people. Two people - one a senior monk with chronic heart disease and a 41-year-old man also with coronary problems - died after getting shots. The ministry ruled out any link to the vaccines.

Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said yesterday (Apr 15) over 3,700 out of 6,525 beds reserved to accommodate COVID-19 patients have been occupied.

Suitable and vacant hotels are being contacted to serve as hospitals that will accommodate patients with mild and improving symptoms. So far, 23 hotels with a capacity of 4,900 beds have joined and 2,000 beds have been occupied.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Songkran road tally holds at one death, but two more inured
Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose ‘likely’ needed within 12 months
No Phuket lockdown, but stronger control measures to be enforced
Lockdown not needed: Anutin
Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine
Phuket Airport bus passengers asked to present themselves for COVID test
More drunken road accidents, but Phuket Songkran road tally remains at one dead
Bangkok Airways ‘temporarily closes’ Phuket ticketing office due to outbreak
Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge
Phuket residents urged to protect themselves from COVID
Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dead in prison
COVID spreaders to face legal action
Time spent on internet surges in 2020
New high for daily virus infections

 

Phuket community
Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge

C'mon Man! This is nobody's fault but those damn road crews and their constant resurfacing a...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine

It is very good to know, announced in Phang Nga Government Order by Governor, that Phuket now is off...(Read More)

Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge

looking at those pictures its not even close to going under, total stupidity on the part of the movi...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

@Agogohome 36000 covid cases and 97 fatalities. Do your math on the fatality rate and then tell m...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

@Kurt Any proof that there are more fatalities ? Or is this your usual fantasizing ?...(Read More)

US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive

Didn't our health expert Mr.Kurt not a short while ago recommend exactly the J&J vaccine to ...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

So, "...locking down the province after Songkran...". Sounds like the priorities are aske...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Vaccinated people can still transmit the virus, especially those under the 52% effective Sinovac, w...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

More pretzel logic, prior measures kept fatalities low, but low fatalities means measure were not ne...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Who puts his money on thai published 97 fatalities? I don't. Anyway the by Government pumped/pus...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 