BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

BANGKOK: The public health minister says Thailand is prepared to deal with any new variant of the coronavirus including the newly emerged Deltacron that is now being closely watched by the World Health Organization (WHO).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccineSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 18 March 2022, 08:01AM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul meets elderly people at a temporary COVID-19 vaccination station in a community in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday (Mar 15). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul meets elderly people at a temporary COVID-19 vaccination station in a community in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday (Mar 15). Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Anutin Charnvirakul, deputy prime minister and public health minister, said his ministry has prepared the necessary medical tools, vaccines and drugs to ensure it can fight the virus no matter how it may mutate.

Anutin said he believed the government’s COVID-19 preventive measures - social distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing and so on - are still effective, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We are not worried about any new strains as long as our people have strictly followed the ministry’s guidelines and have not lowered their guard in preventing infection,” he said.

Deltacron was first reported earlier this year when it was thought to be a co-infection of the Omicron and Delta variants. On Wednesday (Mar 16), the WHO started tracking Deltacron, but has yet to designate it as a variant of concern - nor has it officially named it.

Researchers believe it is a single, hybrid variant that combines genes from Delta and Omicron.

The minister made his comments during the Thailand International Health EXPO 2022 organised by the Department of Health Service Support, which he presided over yesterday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, delivered a speech virtually at the event that included a nod to Thailand’s successful management of the pandemic.

Mr Tedros said the WHO continues its strong support for vaccine distribution to poor countries, especially those in Africa.

He confirmed the WHO’s goal of having at least 70% of the population in all countries vaccinated. “By achieving this goal, we could end the game faster,” he said.

Tedros said that technology transfers for vaccine production are still needed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 18 March 2022 - 16:29:24 

@Fascinated.  Good for you to get a 3rd jab, assuming none were with Sinovac. Could you clarify? BTW, the "Phuketwin" site hasn't worked in months, and still doesn't.

Fascinated | 18 March 2022 - 12:30:29 

More negative waves @JohnC. I guess the 3 jabs I have had so far are nothing to do with addressing the issue. Time to head home Kemosabe but I'm sure you will find something to complain about there as well.

christysweet | 18 March 2022 - 12:22:09 

The tropical brain, having evolved  with abundant food sources year round...never needed to plan for the future. Put the Chinese heritage Thais in charge- except they're too busy getting rich.

JohnC | 18 March 2022 - 09:59:38 

In all the time I  have been here I have never seen Thailand being 'prepared' to deal with anything!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Songkran celebrations allowed, but no water fights
Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa
Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1
Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit
Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online
Cruise ship terminal mooted for Koh Samui
Dept eyes Singapore-Phuket cruise plan
Phuket marks 357 new COVID cases, three more deaths
‘Stop this war’: Arnold Schwarzenegger to Putin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Scrapping the pre-travel COVID test, Power bill to rise || March 17
Power outages to affect Kamala, Kathu, Sakhu, Srisoonthorn
Club Med Phuket finally reopens
Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi
Thai blood slave saved from death
Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

 

Phuket community
Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

@Fascinated. Good for you to get a 3rd jab, assuming none were with Sinovac. Could you clarify? BTW...(Read More)

Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1

Great idea as the number of new COVID cases has hit an all time high! ...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

Probably not the only shop he stole from. Good they got him. As always Kurt feels very uncomfortable...(Read More)

Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

@ everybody here below: just go to Patong Hospital before noon and tell them you would like to have ...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

@Kurt. Yeah until you need them, ok? People are so quick to critisise sight unseen. Particularly the...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

How do you know? [How does The Phuket News know? We have screenshots of the photos posted. Not fo...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

Nothing you wouldn't see on a beach....(Read More)

Club Med Phuket finally reopens

Salery = 355 Bath for one days work. ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit

One wonders how much will be spent on 'feasibility studies ' to chase this pipedream. More p...(Read More)

Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

More negative waves @JohnC. I guess the 3 jabs I have had so far are nothing to do with addressing t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions

 