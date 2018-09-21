POOL: Natalie took control at the top of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky following last night action. However, Caddy Shack, whose game against Wombat had to be postponed, now have two games in hand.

Pool

By Matt Pond

Friday 21 September 2018, 04:41PM

Natalie is fighting herself back to the top of Patong Pool League but Caddy Shack still have two games in hand. Photo: Supplied

Caddy Shack’s game against Wombat was postponed until a later date as Wombat were unable to field the required number of players.

Natalie went top of the table after taking a comfortable win over Ting Tong Bar. Nui, Napoli, Oh and Natalie all won their singles and doubles games, and with Natalie being at their very best they won the match with a 9-2 scoreline.

Elsewhere, Red Light Bar play a home game against Genius. Nong Fern, Tommy and Steve playing for Genius were all won their singles and doubles games while Red Light owner Moo also won her singles and doubles games.

The beerleg was a three-setter won by Red Light but the final score was 5-7 in Genius’ favour.

Martin Swiss also had a home game and theirs was against Kwans Birdie Team. Goh and Se, two of the PPL’s best players and playing for the Birdie Team won their singles and doubles games. New kid on the block Jig playing for Martin Swiss also won his singles and double games.

The beerleg was again a three-setter which was won by Birdie Team who also won the match with a 7–5 score.

Finally, Happy End Bar played at home to Kiki Sports Bar. Happy End had two players on leave and borrowed two players from Simon & Oil’s who was on a free week.

Happy End started miraculously winning the first four singles, but Kiki Sports Bar came back and Kiki himself won the beerleg with one of his magical shots. However, this was not enough and Happy End won the match with a 7-5 scoreline.

The nineteenth round of the Patong Pool League has still 4 weeks to play and will be played again on 27 September and people interesting to play as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit our Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

League Table

Team Points