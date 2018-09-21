THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Natalie take lead in PPL, Caddy Shack have two games in hand

POOL: Natalie took control at the top of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky following last night action. However, Caddy Shack, whose game against Wombat had to be postponed, now have two games in hand.

Pool
By Matt Pond

Friday 21 September 2018, 04:41PM

Natalie is fighting herself back to the top of Patong Pool League but Caddy Shack still have two games in hand. Photo: Supplied

Natalie is fighting herself back to the top of Patong Pool League but Caddy Shack still have two games in hand. Photo: Supplied

Caddy Shack’s game against Wombat was postponed until a later date as Wombat were unable to field the required number of players.

Natalie went top of the table after taking a comfortable win over Ting Tong Bar. Nui, Napoli, Oh and Natalie all won their singles and doubles games, and with Natalie being at their very best they won the match with a 9-2 scoreline.

Elsewhere, Red Light Bar play a home game against Genius. Nong Fern, Tommy and Steve playing for Genius were all won their singles and doubles games while Red Light owner Moo also won her singles and doubles games.

The beerleg was a three-setter won by Red Light but the final score was 5-7 in Genius’ favour.

Martin Swiss also had a home game and theirs was against Kwans Birdie Team. Goh and Se, two of the PPL’s best players and playing for the Birdie Team won their singles and doubles games. New kid on the block Jig playing for Martin Swiss also won his singles and double games.

The beerleg was again a three-setter which was won by Birdie Team who also won the match with a 7–5 score.

Finally, Happy End Bar played at home to Kiki Sports Bar. Happy End had two players on leave and borrowed two players from Simon & Oil’s who was on a free week.

Happy End started miraculously winning the first four singles, but Kiki Sports Bar came back and Kiki himself won the beerleg with one of his magical shots. However, this was not enough and Happy End won the match with a 7-5 scoreline.

The nineteenth round of the Patong Pool League has still 4 weeks to play and will be played again on 27 September and people interesting to play as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit our Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page.

League Table

Team Points

Natalie

122

Kwans Birdie Club

113

Caddy Shack

109

Happy End

94

Simon & Oil’s

90

Kiki Sports

89

Genius

80

Wombat

78

Martin Swiss

77

Red Light

76

Ting Tong

72

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai Pool League mourns loss of Kevin Bayard
Turbulent times in Patong Pool League
Happy End put in shock performance in week 16 of PPL
Natalie Bar close gap on Patong Pool League leaders
Clear air at top of Rawai Pool League
Caddy Shack stay top after intense week of PPL action
Mango and Shot bars do battle at top of RPL
Caddy Shack strengthen lead atop PPL
Shot Bar on shot in Rawai Pool League
Top guns do battle in Patong Pool League
Caddy Shack lead Natalie Bar by four points in PPL
Week off for Caddy Shack sees teams claw back vital PPL points
Caddy Shack increase PPL lead to 10 points
Caddy Shack show their form in PPL
Patong Pool League sees seven-ball frenzy

 

Phuket community
GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Tell that to the 46 victims of the pheonix or the countless drowings each year not to mention traff...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Mr.Pauly,only a less educated person or a fool would expect the same safety levels in a developing c...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

On Phuket there are large 'help yourself' BBQ restaurants. Get your plates raw food and stea...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Such a huge selection of restaurants with food from all over the world here.Even vegetarians won'...(Read More)

Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue

"What utter nonsense" unlike you, who knows "everything, there are people who do not ...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Yes Pasquale you're right, how dare tourists and expats alike expect similar safety levels withi...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

"Vendors of alcoholic beverages should be aware that they are being exploited by the alcoholic ...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

It would be fairly easy to stop the problem in front of SuperCheap and it would a lot less than B48....(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Mr.Apirath,it is a little bit strange to expect when visiting Thailand to get the same food with the...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

If they could have say proper south Indian vegetarian foods in Phuket our Indian guests would apprec...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Melbourne Cup 2018
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 