Natalie Bar win big to go back top of PPL

POOL: Last Thursday (Jan 18) saw all participating teams return to action for the fifth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables.

Pool,

Matt Pond

Monday 22 January 2018, 05:25PM

Khun Natalie of Natalie Bar pots the black in the third game of the beer leg.
Khun Natalie of Natalie Bar pots the black in the third game of the beer leg.

Having had to miss the prior week’s action due to their opponents being knocked out with what they said was “Asian flu”, title favourites Natalie Bar on Wednesday (Jan 17) had to play that game in hand against Caddy Shack, and what an epic game it turned out to be.

Caddy Shack were still hampered by absentees due to Asian flu, and to make matters worse, their Captain Justin Morgan was also suffering a red eye infection but still play and also had to borrow a player from another team to make up his team’s numbers.

In that game’s action, when the score was at 4-5 in Caddy Shack’s favour, Khun Natalie potted a brilliant black in the third game of the beer leg and managed to finish the game with a 6-5 score line in favour of Natalie Bar.

And the very next day, Natalie Bar had to play again, this time against Red Light Bar. However, that game was a walk in the park for Natalie as they managed to walk away with a terrific 1-10 win taking them back to the top of the league table.

The only point Red Light managed to pick up last Thursday was scored by the lovely lady Moo. At least she wasn’t having an off day like her male teammates.

Another top match in last week’s action was that between Hole in One and Ting Tong. Surprisingly Ting Tong won with a comfortable margin of 3-8. They have now won four out of five games in this season’s issue of the PPL and therefore are proving they are a team not be underestimated.

Elsewhere, Happy End had a huge of 10-1 win over PPL treasures Simon & Oil, who, whether they win or lose, always show great sportsmanship both in the league in general and to their opponents week in week out.

Meanwhile, Martin Swiss visited Wombat Bar with four family members making up the team. This appeared to bring them good luck as they walked away with a 5-6 win.

Finally, Caddy Shack also played their second match in two days after playing catch up last Wednesday and managed a close 6-5 win over Wet Dreams. 

All visitors are welcome to watch the exciting matches of the PPL each and every week at the respective participating bars.

League Table

Team

Points

Natalie

37

Happy End

32

Ting Tong

31

Caddy Shack

30

Hole in One

30

Martin Swiss

27

Wet Dreams

27

Wombat

27

Red Light

22

Simon Oil

12

 

 

 
