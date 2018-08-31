THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Natalie Bar close gap on Patong Pool League leaders

POOL: The fifteenth round of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, Genius 2 Garden and Restaurant and Tualek Whisky, was played yesterday (Aug 30), and following a big win against their opponents, Natalie Bar have moved to within three points of league leaders Caddy Shack.

Pool
By Matt Pond

Friday 31 August 2018, 02:04PM

Ricky plays for Kwans Birdie Club in Kathu in te Patong Pool League, but he’s the owner of a great place to play pool named Shot Lounge in Rawai. Photo: Supplied

Natalie played a home game against bottom of the league Red Light Bar in yesterday’s action and were hungry to get as many points as possible out of the game. And they certainly wouldn’t have been disappointed by the final score.

Red Light light only managed to pick up one point from yesterday’s game giving Natalie a big 11-1 win meaning that the battle for the top position in the PPL is on again.

Table toppers Caddy Shack had a home game against Happy End Bar and Caddy Shack got off to a flying start with Lee, Mark and Paul all winning their singles and doubles games.

The doubles game featuring Lee and Mark was phenomenal as after potting a spot from the break they went on to pot all the stripes including the black meaning Happy End’s Tak and Kris didn’t even have to take their cues out of their covers.

Happy End had a great evening but the end was not really happy as Caddy Shack won 8-3.

Elsewhere, Kiki Sports Bar played at home against Ting Tong with Kiki’s William, Gervais, Jack and Mac all winning their singles and doubles games. Sid, playing for Ting Tong, won his singles and doubles game as well.

The beerleg was a three-setter won by Ting Tong and that made Paul the owner of Ting Tong happy but the 8-4 victory went to Kiki Sports Bar.

Kwans Birdie Team also had a home game in yesterday’s match-ups and they were up against Genius. Ken playing for Genius won his singles and doubles games but that was not enough because Kwan’s Mike, Jay, Ricky and Se all won their singles and doubles games too.

The beerleg was a three-setter won by Kwans Birdie Team and they also won the match with a 9-3 score.

Meanwhile, Martin Swiss played at home to Simon & Oil’s and Bruce and Brett both playing for Simon & Oil’s won their singles and doubles games. Nong Aye playing for Martin Swiss won against pool talent Luke which was the big surprise of the night.

The beerleg was again a three-setter and after a tough battle was eventually won by Simon & Oil’s who went on to claim a 5-7 win.

The sixteenth round of the Patong Pool League, which still has seven weeks remaining, will be played on Thursday (Sept 6), and people interesting to play as well as visitors are all welcome to attend at one of the 11 participating bars. You can also visit their Patong Friendly Pool League Facebook page to keep up to date with all the action.

League Table

Team

Points

Caddy Shack

102

Natalie

99

Kwans Birdie Club

96

Simon Oil

85

Kiki Sports

78

Happy End

70

Ting Tong

70

Wombat

70

Martin Swiss

66

Genius

64

Red Light

62

 

 

 

