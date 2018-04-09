The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Natalie Bar and Hole in One set to go head-to-head in PPL

POOL: Following week 15 of the Patong Pool League (PPL), sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, being played last Thursday (Apr 5) just five points now separate league leaders Natalie Bar and second placed Hole in One with the teams set to go head-to-head in week 16 action in a game to be played this Wednesday (Apr 11) – dates changed due to Songkran festivities.

Pool,

Matt Pond

Monday 9 April 2018, 04:58PM

Jerry alias Jeroen Wismeijer is team captain of the Happy End. He is probably the most determined player in PPL. However, luckily for his opponents his cue does not always follow his tactics.
Jerry alias Jeroen Wismeijer is team captain of the Happy End. He is probably the most determined player in PPL. However, luckily for his opponents his cue does not always follow his tactics.

The game between the first and second placed teams is set to be the highlight of the PPL season with the winner, depending on points, pretty much securing this year’s league title.

Although Natalie Bar will be hoping their home advantage will work in their favour, it is the PPL, and we all know that in this league anything can happen.

Back to last week’s action, Natalie Bar played away to Wet Dreams, and now feeling the pressure of Hole in One breathing down their neck, Natalie team could not afford to drop points as they have done in recent weeks.

Willem, a new pool talent from Holland, and Tony, both playing for Wet Dreams won their singles and doubles matches, however, all other points were taken by Natalie who won the evening with a comfortable score of 4-7.

Hole in One played at home against Red Light Bar and with half of their team absent Hole in One were forced to introduce some new and less experienced players. Nong Moo from Red Light was up against Hole in One’s top player Goh in the singles. Nong Moo was close to pulling off a spectacular victory but nerves got the better of her in the end and she finally lost that game.

Hole in One, eager to win this PPL season, won 8 -3 and are still very much in the race for winning the PPL championship.

Elsewhere, Happy End played away to Caddy Shack in Kathu with the visitors getting a good start over their opponents. However, Caddy Shack soon regained control of the game. Trevor, Dave and Ben from Caddy Shack all won their singles and doubles games and Caddy Shack also took an easy win in the beerleg leaving Happy End Team to go back over the hill to Patong with their tails between their legs following a 8-3 loss.

However, reports coming back say that the Chicken Madras served by Caddy Shack was so delicious the Happy End team were not really that disappointed after all.

Martin Swiss played away to Ting Tong and although both teams know each other very well and have played in PPL for many years, their games in the past have often been somewhat tense affairs.

Nick from Ting Tong started really well by winning both his singles and doubles games, however, Kid , Robby and Noi from Martin Swiss all put in good performances winning their singles and doubles as well. The beerleg was won by Martin Swiss who went back quite satisfied with their 7-4 victory over Ting Tong.

Finally, Simon & Oils hosted their friends from Wombat in what could be described as an all-Aussie battle. Wombat have played very well over the last couple of weeks but were in for a surprise last Thursday.

Craig from Simon & Oils won his singles and doubles games but the players from Wombat were also collecting their points but that didn't stop Simon & Oils walking away with an unexpected 4-7 win.

Lets just say never underestimate an Aussie.

Both teams are a bunch of very pleasant personalities and the result was probably long forgotten about after a few drinks at the PPL after party.

Visitors are always welcome to spectate games at the participating bars and any bars or pool players who are interested joining the Patong Friendly Pool League please contact the organisers via the Facebook page.

League Table

Teams

Points

Natalie

112

Hole in One

107

Ting Tong

97

Caddy Shack

93

Wombat

91

Happy End

86

Martin Swiss

85

Red Light

76

Wet Dreams

76

Simon Oil

57

 

 

 
