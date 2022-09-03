Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors

NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors

FLORIDA: Up to 400,000 visitors are expected to flock to the Florida coast on Saturday (Sept 3), hoping to catch a glimpse ‒ and hear the roar ‒ of NASA’s rocket launch to the Moon.

technology
By AFP

Saturday 3 September 2022, 09:20AM

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Tuesday, Aug 30, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credits: NASA / Joel Kowsky

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Tuesday, Aug 30, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credits: NASA / Joel Kowsky

If the uncrewed Space Launch System (SLS) lifts off successfully, it will be not only awe-inspiring but historic for NASA, marking the first of its Artemis missions plotting a return to the Moon.

The Kennedy Space Center will be closed to the public, but spectators on local beaches will be able to see the most powerful vehicle that NASA has ever launched climb into the sky.

“I remember being a little kid and some of the [Apollo] lunar landings,” Alberto Tirado told AFP on Cocoa Beach, the day before the rocket’s scheduled launch.

“So I want to feel that power and what they felt in the 1960s.”

On Monday, when a first launch attempt had to be scuttled at the last moment due to technical issues, local Brevard County authorities had expected between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors.

Don Walker, the county’s communications director, says that though Monday’s numbers have yet to be finalised, they estimate “double that amount on Saturday”.

“We are ‘guesstimating’ the launch viewing crowd to number between 200,000 to 400,000 people,” Walker told AFP.

For comparison, SpaceX’s first manned launch in 2020 ‒ amid the pandemic ‒ drew 220,000 people.

The fact that the launch is scheduled for a weekend, with Monday also a US holiday, means that the crowd is likely to be much larger, said Meagan Happel with the Space Coast Office of Tourism.

As on Monday, traffic is expected to get heavy “three to four hours” before the launch, Happel told AFP.

Liftoff is currently scheduled for 2:17pm local time on Saturday (1:17am, Sunday Phuket time), with the potential for up to a two-hour delay if necessary.

Hotels along the coast have been fully booked for several weeks, and there are only a limited number of parking spaces near the best viewpoints.

Artemis 1 is a test flight without any astronauts on board.

The Orion capsule, after separating from the SLS rocket, will spend about six weeks in space and travel at one point nearly 40,000 miles (64,000km) past the Moon ‒ farther than any human-grade vehicle has ever gone.

It is the Orion that will then take future astronauts back to the Moon ‒ including the first woman and the first person colour to walk on its surface ‒ in 2025 at the earliest.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers
Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers
Traffic fines to increase from Monday
Disaster officials on flood standby
B1bn additional pay approved for COVID workers
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to three years for electoral fraud
Food, water distributed as Phuket flights resume
Floods batter northern Phuket
Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion
Creditors okay revised THAI rehab plan
Minimum wage hike to have little effect in Phuket, say business figures
Phuket welcomes inaugural Vietnam Airlines flight
Man arrested over Saphan Hin shooting incident
‘Food poisoning’ at Darasamuth blamed on dirty drinking water
Doctors try to identify mass hair loss on girl, 9

 

Phuket community
Woman tells of brutality at hands of Chinese scam gang in Manila

@Nasa12, yes, Middle East countries have not exactly a good record when it comes to treating asian f...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

Now, here Phuket Officialdom, including PLTO, can set at once a strong example to prove they are se...(Read More)

Night venues seeking longer hours

@Megamind. That extending thing still has not been realized. Gues the RTP is against it. But...Eurec...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

Realistic 'fine upgrading', fitting present time frame. Now lets hope it not becomes a '...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion

"Cultural Theme Park"??? Please. Last time I was there every part of the place had been co...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

All a waste of breath. The only change we will see is that now, money hungry cops will receive a pay...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

It never stops. Another pair of mentally challenged public transport mafiosos damaging Phuket's ...(Read More)

Floods batter northern Phuket

And this only 4 days after the reporting about the flooding prevention plans ;) ...(Read More)

Prawit granted full powers as PM

To quote The Who: "Meet the new boss, same as the old boss."...(Read More)

Phuket FantaSea to re-open with B6.6bn expansion

"The world's largest cultural theme park"?!?!?!? What drugs is Mr Kittikorn taking and...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The 8 Pool Villa
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Barketek
Blue Tree Phuket

 