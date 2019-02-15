THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

NASA heading back to Moon soon, and this time to stay

WASHINGTON: NASA is accelerating plans to return Americans to the Moon, and this time, the US space agency says it will be there to stay.

technologytransport
By AFP

Friday 15 February 2019, 09:36AM

Jim Bridenstine, head of the US aerospace agency NASA, says he hopes to have astronauts back on the moon by 2028. Photo: AFP

Jim Bridenstine, head of the US aerospace agency NASA, says he hopes to have astronauts back on the moon by 2028. Photo: AFP

Jim Bridenstine, NASA’s administrator, told reporters Thursday (Feb 14) that the agency plans to speed up plans backed by President Donald Trump to return to the moon, using private companies.

“It’s important that we get back to the moon as fast as possible,” said Bridenstine in a meeting at NASA’s Washington headquarters, adding he hoped to have astronauts back there by 2028.

“This time, when we go to the Moon, we’re actually going to stay. We’re not going to leave flags and footprints and then come home to not go back for another 50 years” he said.

“We’re doing it entirely different than every other country in the world. What we’re doing is, we’re making it sustainable so you can go back and forth regularly with humans.”

The last person to walk on the Moon was Eugene Cernan in December 1972, during the Apollo 17 mission.

Before humans set foot on the lunar surface again, NASA aims to land an unmanned vehicle on the Moon by 2024, and is already inviting bids from the burgeoning private sector to build the probe.

The deadline for bids is March 25, with a first selection due in May, a tight timeline for an agency whose past projects have run years behind schedule and billions over budget.

“For us, if we had any wish, I would like to fly this calendar year. We want to go fast,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

Splash Beach Club

However, he admitted that “we may not be able to.”

NASA’s accelerated plans flesh out the Space Policy Directive that Trump signed in December 2017, envisaging a return to the Moon before a manned mission to Mars, possibly in the 2030s.

NASA plans to build a small space station, dubbed Gateway, in the Moon’s orbit by 2026. It will serve as a way-station for trips to and from the lunar surface, but will not be permanently crewed like the International Space Station (ISS), currently in Earth’s orbit.

As with the ISS, NASA would seek the participation of other countries, who could provide some of the necessary equipment needed, such as modules for the Moon station or vehicles to allow landings on the surface.

“We want numerous providers competing on cost and innovation,” Bridenstine said.

Before this manned program, NASA is also pushing to send scientific instruments and other technological tools to the Moon in 2020 or even before the end of this year.

The agency is also calling for quick-turnaround bids to manufacture and launch such instruments, offering financial incentives to make it happen fast.

“We care about speed,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. “We do not expect that every one of those launches or every one of those landings will be successful. We are taking risks.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Galong | 15 February 2019 - 18:54:46 

"...backed by President Donald Trump" So, why doesn't he just tell his drooling minions that Mexico will pay for all of this?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New taxi-booking app to challenge Grab, Line
Thai AirAsia seeks face scans in Krabi
Ford ordered to pay B23mn to car owners
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Phuket-bound minivan driver fined for refusal to slow down
Smoke on plane from overheated phone forces Phuket landing
Man admits to Phuket mobile phone shop burglary, second man on the run
Phuket phone robber dead after victim fights back
Official roll-out of Phuket Smart Bus delayed
PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28
Phuket’s Bus Terminal 2 upgrades to automatic ticketing, queuing systems
Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues
Baby rescued from locked car by Phuket police, residents
Phuket RendezVous: Expert seminars tackle the big issues
New bar-coded traffic violation tickets being issued in Phuket as from today

 

Phuket community
NASA heading back to Moon soon, and this time to stay

"...backed by President Donald Trump" So, why doesn't he just tell his drooling minion...(Read More)

DMCR steps up after tourism blast over pile of unused artificial reef blocks at Koh Racha

Silently dropped on a windy day, we were hoping to forget the whole matter quietly. Now some dammed...(Read More)

Rescue workers call for awareness as motorist drives into mid-road street light unassisted

"Why the hell is a structure in the middle of the narrow road," do you normally drive down...(Read More)

Patong traffic alert for Central opening

That T-junction is always a pain in the (bottle) neck at night. Why? Because of the double, triple ...(Read More)

Four family members arrested in Trang, B100m drugs seized

Wow, what you call a 'family business'! Poor consumers in Trang and 'nearby areas...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

"Does that include our passport which legally, we're supposed to carry at all times," ...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision

Because a RTP officer is saying that she will be held responsible for repair costs of everything wil...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

Does that include our passport which legally, we're supposed to carry at all times?...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving as tour bus slams into power pole to avoid collision

All though the fine is very low for dangerous driving, the costs of all the repairs is going to be p...(Read More)

Rescue workers call for awareness as motorist drives into mid-road street light unassisted

test for alcohol or drugs??? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 