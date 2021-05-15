Narrow escape for motorbike rider as car hits power pole, brings down high-voltage lines

PHUKET: A 35-year-old man escaped serious injuries as the car he was driving slammed into a power pole north of Phuket Town this afternoon (May 15), as did a young man who lept to safety as downed power lines came crashing down onto his motorbike while he was riding past.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 May 2021, 05:28PM

Phuket City Police officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the scene, near the Ministry of Finance office on Trang Rd in Rassada, at 2:10pm.

The officers arrived to find a white Nissan Juke sedan crunched into a power pole by the side of the road.

The power pole had snapped from the force of the impact, bringing down nine other power poles connected to it.

The broken section of the power pole and high-voltage cables still connected to it were strewn across the bonnet and roof of the car.

The power supply had to be shut off before the driver, Rassada resident Apichet Kandit, 35, could be safely removed from the car. He was confirmed to have suffered no serious injuries.

Nearby was an orange-and-black motorbike, smothered by high-voltage cables.

The rider of the motorbike, a young adult male, told rescue workers that he heard a loud noise and saw the power pole and cables coming down, and literally jumped off the motorbike to safety.

A local woman selling noodles nearby also narrowly escaped having the power cables coming down on her stall.

At last report, no serious injuries were suffered by any people at the scene.

Police have yet to confirm what charges, if any, Mr Apichat will face for the accident.