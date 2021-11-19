BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Narcotics police detail busts, fatal shooting of suspect

Narcotics police detail busts, fatal shooting of suspect

BANGKOK: Narcotics suppression officials seized 6.4 million methamphetamine pills, 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 200kg of marijuana and arrested 12 suspects in seven cases this month, it was announced on Friday (Nov 19).

drugscrimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 19 November 2021, 02:53PM

Senior police and soldiers with packages of meth pills and crystal methamphetamine seized in seven cases this month, at a joint media briefing on Friday. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Senior police and soldiers with packages of meth pills and crystal methamphetamine seized in seven cases this month, at a joint media briefing on Friday. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

In one case, drug suspect Jakha Jakor was shot dead in Chiang Mai on Nov 13, when 6mn speed pills were seized, along with a gun, a grenade, three mobile phones and a pickup truck, Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sa-nguanphokhai, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said at joint media briefing by the NSB and the army, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said Jakha was killed after police learned that a drug network led by a Muser tribesman in Tambon Ban Luang of Mae Ai District planned to smuggle drugs into Thailand through Mae Ai and Fang district of Chiang Mai on Nov 13.

Soldiers and narcotics suppression police manning a checkpoint in Mae Ai district signalled a pickup truck to stop for a search. Instead, the driver opened fire at them and attempted to accelerate away, Lt Gen Sarayut said.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire the driver was shot dead, Pol Lt Gen Sarayut said.

Art-Tec Design

He said Jakha had a criminal record and was also wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Lampang provincial court for smuggling 400,000 meth pills in 2017.

Seven members of his network, his wife, son and friends, had been caught earlier.

Warrants had also been approved for the arrest of five other members of his gang  who were still at large, the NSB chief said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 20 November 2021 - 09:56:29 

Just like the former Taksin regime and his 'so-called' war on drugs. Dead suspects can never dispute what the police say happened. Duterte has been doing it for years,  slaugther those who could speak out against him before they get a chance to.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Govt continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage
Thousands rally against COVID curbs in Austria, Australia, Netherlands
Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say
Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill
Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy
UN demands proof of missing Chinese tennis star’s well-being
Austria imposes full lockdown and mandatory vaccines as COVID cases surge
Phuket marks 63 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case
Coming Up: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla, Patong’s tourism barometer
Ways Bitcoin Can Contribute to Business Growth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Government explains why bars to stay closed, Taxis to see new points driving system || November 19
Phuket readies for small luxury cruise arrivals

 

Phuket community
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Off...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

@JohnC: ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple (non) driving...(Read More)

Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy

New infections among teachers/staff and school children ARE school clusters, regardless the 'sta...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

thomas, i agree with your quote of the contents. i have a copy of the contents and its hard to find ...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Speaking of dumps, I have the Mother of them all in a wetland burning 200 meters upwind with package...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

It would have been better if everyone has to show a negative PCR test....(Read More)

Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say

Cue the Samui Gaggle and CSI LA to spread their conspiracy theories while a real serial murderer...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer

Politician spins projects to boost his ego- who'd a thunk it!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer

The problem with these events is just that, they're events, one-offs. Besides painting the roads...(Read More)

Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

Gice his parents one of the scumbag's stolen luxury vehicles as compensation. Sure they could ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand

 