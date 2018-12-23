PHUKET: A team of anti-narcotics officers have busted a chain of dealers who allegedly targetted selling drugs to migrant fishing crews in Phuket.

drugspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 23 December 2018, 02:12PM

The officers arrested nine suspects and seized more than 2,000 ya bah pills and 12 grams of crystal meth. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Led by Phuket Muang District Chief Vikrom Jakthee and drugs-suppression officers from Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the task force, which included Territorial Defense Volunteer Division (OrSor) personnel, made nine arrests, including two Thais.

They also seized more than 2,000 tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah) 12 grams of crystal meth (ya ice). Kratom juice was also seized in the raids.

Acting on information gained from undercover operations, the team started their chain of arrests at 11:30pm Wednesday (Dec 19), when they arrested Thai national Krisana Kaewcharoen, 55, at an address on Rassada Pier Rd, near the fishing port on the east side of Phuket Town.

Krisana wqas found in possession of six packets containing a total of 3.93 grams of ya ice.

At midnight that same night, the officers arrested Myanmar national Myint Niang, 41 at an address on Sri Suthat Rd. He was found with 6.41g of ya ice.

Then on Thursday (Dec 20), the officers arrested Maung Maung, 32, at an unregistered house on Anuphas Phuket Rd in 2pm. He was found in possession of a bag containing 250g of fresh kratom leaves.

Then at 9:30pm on Thursday the officers raided an address at Kra Rd, Phuket Town, where they placed unde3r arrest Myanmar nationals Tun Tun Wintohn, 28; Yen Lin, 23; Kyi Soe, 21; Yim Yin, 18; and one 16-year-old girl named only as “Miss Sudarat”.

In making the raid, the officers seized 1.47g of ya ice, 1.4 litres of kratom juice and drug-taking equipment with still containing 1.1g of ya ice.

The series of raids concluded at 9pm last night (Dec 22), when the team raided a home on Pattana Rd in Phuket Town, where they arrested Thai national Thanaporn ‘Phet’ Chanaikun, 20, after finding him in possession of 2,127 ya bah tablets and 700ml of kratom juice.

All suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged accordingly.