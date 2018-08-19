NAN: The flooding situation in Nan province remains serious with three districts being hard hit as a result of heavy downpours which came a few days earlier when tropical depression ‘Bebinca’ weakened into a low pressure cell to cover the upper North of Thailand.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 19 August 2018, 11:54AM

A flat-bottomed boat is deployed to distribute necessary items to people in flooded-hit areas in Nan as the Nan River and its tributaries burst their banks, sending a huge volume of water to flood several districts. Photo: Rarinthorn Petcharoen / Bangkok Post

The Nan River and its tributaries burst their banks yesterday (Aug 18), flooding more than 1,000 households in seven districts. The water levels at the Nan River kept rising and was measured at 8.30 metres at Kadlaeng water station.

The rising water caused the river and its tributaries to burst their banks. A large volume of water flooded riverside houses in seven of 15 districts -- Chiang Klang, Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Mae Charim, Santisuk, Muang and Phu Phiang. More than 1,000 households were affected.

Nan Governor Paisarn Wimonrat yesterday led municipal officials and soldiers to put up sandbag walls along the water embankment at Ban Suan Tanlang in Muang district to prevent runoff from entering inner and economic areas.

In the Nan Municipality, six communities – Suan Tan, Don Kaew, Don Si Soem, Tha Chang, Muang Len and Hua Wiang Tai Lang – on both sides of the Nan River remained 20-50 centimetres under water this morning as a result of the overlflow.

Most of the water gushed into the municipality area through a large hole under the flood wall at Ban Don Kaew. About 500 sandbags were dumped on the spot but the hole was not yet completely blocked, allowing water to continue to flow into the town.

In Phu Phiang district, the overflow from the Nan River had put Rong Tong, Si Boonruang, Thalo and Saeng Dao villages in tambon Muang Tid 2-3 metres under water, making it difficult for officials to deliver food and drinking water to flood-hit villagers.

In Tha Wang Pha district, the water at four villages in tambon Si Phum was 1-2 metre high. Access roads were completely blocked. More than 600 households had been left without electricity since last night.

In Muang district, hardest-hit was Ban Don Mun Pattana in tambon Du Tai where about 100 houses were under one to two metres of water.

Soldiers from the 38th Military Circle were deployed to deliver food, drinking water and medicine by boats to flood victims.

