Nakhon Si United win Phuket pre-season football competition

FOOTBALL: Nakhon Si United Football Club were celebrating yesterday (July 16) after winning the Phuket-hosted four-team pre-season football tournament, which included one of the country’s major professional sides.

By The Phuket News

Monday 17 July 2023 01:03 PM

The tournament, held at Surakul Stadium, kicked off on Friday (July 14) and concluded yesterday (July 16).

The main attraction was Bangkok-based side Police Tero Football Club, who ply their trade in Thai League 1 and who finished runners-up in the inaugural AFC Champions League competition back in 2003.

Joining them in the competition were Thai League 2 Nakhon Si United Football Club, as well as Muang Trang United Club and local side Phuket Andaman Football Club, who both play in the Thai League 3 Southern region.

The final match was contested between Nakhon Si United FC and Phuket Andaman FC, with the former emerging as 3-1 winners thanks to a sublime performance by their striker Maranyao who scored all three goals.

The winners trophy was presented to the Nakhon Si United FC team in a ceremony presided over by Amnuay Pinsuwan, Vice Governor of Phuket.

In recognition of his man-of-the-match display, hat-trick hero Maranyao was awarded with a separate trophy and the match ball by Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association.

Also present at the awards ceremony were: Thanusak Puengdech, former president of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce; Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Phuket office; and Warin Khaothong, Secretary General of the Sports Association Committee.

The pre-season tournament was organised by the SAT Phuket office and the Phuket Sports Association and was entitled ‘Phuket Andaman Pre-Season Sports Cup’.

Mr Thammawat explained that the competition was organised to build relations between the four clubs and the athletes while serving as an excellent opportunity for the teams to prepare ahead of the coming domestic season, which starts in September.

It also provided an exciting spectacle for the viewing public while promoting the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and positioning Phuket as a “Sports City”, he added.