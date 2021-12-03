BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: All 23 districts in this southern province have been designated disaster zones following downpours and runoff that started to inundate the municipality last night (Dec 2).

weatherdisasters
By Bangkok Post

Friday 3 December 2021, 01:20PM

Vehicles move slowly on Highway 41 as flooding disrupts traffic in Chaiya district of Surat Thani. Photo: @fm91trafficpro Twitter account

Vehicles move slowly on Highway 41 as flooding disrupts traffic in Chaiya district of Surat Thani. Photo: @fm91trafficpro Twitter account

Soldiers evacuate Jutharat Yanglaman from her flooded house in Sichol district of Nakhon Si Thammarat today (Dec 3). Photo: Nujaree Rakrun

Soldiers evacuate Jutharat Yanglaman from her flooded house in Sichol district of Nakhon Si Thammarat today (Dec 3). Photo: Nujaree Rakrun

« »

Provincial governor Kraisorn Wisitwong today declared the entire province a disaster zone. The announcement would authorise rescuers and authorities to speed up rescue operations and allow the provincial administration to quickly disburse the emergency budget for affected residents, reports the Bangkok Post.

Persistent rain in the province and runoff from the Khiriwong mountain sent a large volume of floodwater to lower areas in Muang district. Several communities in the district have been flooded and the provincial public health office today temporarily closed a COVID-19 testing centre and told people to conduct testing at hospitals closest to their homes.

Cha-on Khamplong, a resident living in Soi Na Wat in the municipality, said flooding started shortly after midnight and water levels continued to rise.

PaintFX

Nakhon Si Thammarat was hit the hardest-hit province by the heavy rain, according to the latest report of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department. Heavy downpours are forecast at least until Saturday in the provinces along the Gulf of Thailand, the Meteorological Department said.

Southern rain also disrupted traffic on Highway 41, the main road linking the central region with the South’s eastern part.

A three-kilometre sector of the road in Chaiya district of Surat Thani was impassable to small vehciles at 6:30am today before the Highway Department declared the section safe around 10am. It still advised drivers to take extreme caution.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion
Australia reports first locally transmitted Omicron case
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
APEC ISOM meeting in Phuket spotlights ‘BCG Economy’
PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen
In hunt for Omicron, Phuket health officials yet to locate 40 African tourists
Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway
Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says
Thai Vietjet resumes Taiwan-Phuket flights
Government hunts for visitors from Africa
Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quality tests of face masks reveal the truth, Angry employee starts massive fire? || December 1
Suthep indicted over construction contracts
Phuket readies to remember, honour the late King Bhumibol

 

Phuket community
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion

Does seem poor. Why can't someone just count the 1500 and have them sit inside on the 4000 seats...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

It's a simple enough matter to go to the land office and find out if the land has 'servitude...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

Amazing impudence considering the their own vaccination status.... ...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

No need for overreactions of local governments. Omicron seems to be highly contagious but is 'mi...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

A funny Anutin way to shuffle with vaccines. First he received vaccine donations from european count...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

100% Thainess. What a nonsense to be busy with. Just shift that water machine a few meters....(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

This is a joke, right? Thailand STILL hasn't vaccinated its own citizens and residents yet beca...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

Typical response of much talk and no action unless someone gets paid....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

I've found the best way to avoid paying a bribe is to stay calm and respectful and ask for a rec...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

Spread to Kamala now as well. At least twenty Thais went past with no helmets but the first foreigne...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura

 