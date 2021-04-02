Nakhon Pathom student tests positive for COVID after Phuket visit

BANGKOK: A 19-year-old student at Mahidol University who recently visited Phuket with friends has now been confirmed as positive for COVID-19, Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), revealed today (Apr 2).

COVID-19CoronavirustourismVaccinehealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 2 April 2021, 05:29PM

The timeline of the student’s movements revealed by the CCSA earlier today (Apr 2). Image: CCSA

The student lived in a dormitory in Tambon Salaya of Buddha Monthon District, Nakhon Pathom province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Mr Taweesilp explained during today’s press briefing.

According to a timeline of the student’s movements posted on the CCSA official Facebook page this afternoon, the student visited an entertainment venue in Buddha Monthon District with 11 friends on Tuesday last week (Mar 23).

He did not wear a face mask while at the venue, said the post.

From last Thursday through to Monday this week (Mar 25-29), the student and nine friends at the same university travelled to Phuket. They arrived on an AirAsia flight and rented cars while on the island.

The students returned to Bangkok on Monday. They hired a van to take them to the airport and boarded another AirAsia flight back to the capital. The student’s mother picked him up in her car, noted the CSSA timeline.

On Tuesday, the student drove his own car to his dormitory in Tambon Salaya. That evening he played badminton with eight friends there.

On Wednesday morning he attended a class with about 50 students at the university, and had lunch at the university cafeteria with a friend, before travelling to Bangkok in a private car with a friend that afternoon.

That evening, he learned that staff at the entertainment venue in Nakhon Pathom that he visited Tuesday last week had now tested positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, the student went to Ramathibodi Hospital, where he tested positive for the virus.

Dr Taweesilp today made no assertions about where the student might have contracted the disease, though several people at the entertainment venue he visited before coming to Phuket have now tested positive for COVID-19.