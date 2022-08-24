Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Najib sent to jail after Malaysia top court upholds sentence in 1MDB scandal

Najib sent to jail after Malaysia top court upholds sentence in 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s highest court yesterday (Aug 23) upheld former prime minister Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal, a decision analysts said could slam the door to a political comeback.

corruptioncrime
By AFP

Wednesday 24 August 2022, 10:10AM

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak waves as he arrives at the federal court in Putrajaya yesterday (Aug 23). Photo: AFP

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak waves as he arrives at the federal court in Putrajaya yesterday (Aug 23). Photo: AFP

Najib’s daughter-in-law Nur Sharmila Shaheen said the family was told he was sent to Kajang Prison, located south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

“My father-in-law asked us to take care of the family. He remained strong and calm,” she said.

Federal Court chief justice Maimun Tuan Mat, speaking on behalf of a five-judge panel, said the tribunal found Najib’s “complaints as contained in the petition of appeal devoid of any merit”.

“On the totality of the evidence, we find the conviction of the appellant on all seven charges safe. We also find that the sentence imposed is not manifestly excessive,” she added.

The appeals are “unanimously dismissed and the conviction and sentence are affirmed”, Maimun said.

The 69-year-old former prime minister looked somber and dejected, seated by his wife Rosmah and two children as the verdict was read.

Journalists who were in an adjacent room watching the proceedings through video link saw Najib surrounded by family members, friends and party mates before the connection was cut off.

Outside the court, teary-eyed family members and supporters hugged each other.

Earlier in the day when Najib arrived in court, around 300 supporters mobbed his car chanting “bossku” - “my boss” in Malay - a rallying cry among his defenders.

Just before the verdict was read, Najib, who had said he received an unfair trial, made an impassioned plea asking for a two-month adjournment so he can adequately prepare for a defence.

During a break in the proceedings, he spoke to supporters, telling them “if I am guilty, please forgive me”.

Barred from elections

Najib is the UK-educated son of one of Malaysia’s founding fathers who had been groomed for the prime minister’s post from a young age.

AXA Insurance PCL

The final ruling on the jail sentence also came four years after his long-ruling party’s shock election defeat in 2018, during which allegations he and his friends embezzled billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB were key campaign issues.

A lower court in July 2020 found Najib guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit (B362mn) from SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1MDB, to his personal bank account.

An appellate court in December denied his appeal, prompting him to go to the Federal Court for a final recourse.

Some analysts said the decision will likely derail any plans by Najib for a political comeback.

“Under Malaysian law, Najib cannot stand for this election and the next election (if found guilty),” James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania, told AFP before the verdict was announced.

“Obviously, his political career is gone.”

There has been speculation that polls may be held this year, though elections are not due until September 2023.

But Oh Ei Sun, principal adviser for think-tank Pacific Research Center of Malaysia, said one way out for Najib is to get the king’s pardon.

“He could still apply for clemency (from the king),” he told AFP. “And if pardoned, as many expect, he could easily mount a comeback as his feudalistically minded supporters are numerous in number.”

Oh said, however, that the current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob - who belongs to the same United Malays National Organisation party - must recommend a pardon.

Najib and his ruling party were voted out in 2018 following allegations of their involvement in a multibillion-dollar financial scandal at 1MDB.

He and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the country’s investment vehicle and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to pricey art.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fisherman knocked overboard found safe on uninhabited island
Power outage affect Wat Manik area
Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’
Thai pandemic centre gets nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspected overdose on Patong Beach || August 23
Shipping containers block approach to Government House
Man found dead on Patong Beach from suspected overdose
Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord
Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian troops killed so far, says Kyiv
Hairdresser charged after unhappy customers fatally stabbed
Crack down on illegal Rohypnol sales
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Masseurs hoping for happy ending || August 22
Power outages to affect Cape Panwa, Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half

 

Phuket community
Hero behind the scenes - Interview with cave diver, Maksym Polejaka

Great vid on You Tube "13 Lost: Untold Story..." Reymenant tells how when he told the Br...(Read More)

Luang cave survivor receives UK football scholarship

Sea Air Land Productions on You Tube have captioned vids with a lot of RTN Seal footage - Seems a co...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

2 years back a drunk Thai man rattled my door at lunchtime demanding 'we f*ck now..' but to...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

... and beautiful reservoirs is always a 'good time. Quite opposite of what we read in BP, about...(Read More)

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law against gay sex: PM

Pascale's personal insinuating reaction made it needed to derail my comment. I wrote: Already i...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

RTP to busy to catch up with brown pockets refilling after 2 years of (Covid-) stop. No interest in ...(Read More)

Shipping containers block approach to Government House

Says a lot about how unpopular this person really is. Why is it sad old men will do anything to hang...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

prosecute the house of this mfkr, at least. and make him serve 3-5 . He knows what they do with rapi...(Read More)

Woman, 26, sexually assaulted by landlord

Police asked her if she wanted to drop the charge? How sad is that! In other words 'go away and ...(Read More)

Drivers warned illegal to splash pedestrians

Don't blame drivers for the poor condition of Phuket roads. Water sits in potholes and low spots...(Read More)

 

Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Barketek
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 