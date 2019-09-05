Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nailed it: Tongan roofer's dream debut against All Blacks

Nailed it: Tongan roofer's dream debut against All Blacks

RUGBY: Hooker Siua Maile was named Thursday (September 5) to make his debut for Tonga against the All Blacks this weekend, capping a whirlwind rise that has taken him from fixing roofs to playing against the world champions in less than a month.


By AFP

Thursday 5 September 2019, 10:44AM

Uncapped Siua Maile was a shock inclusion to Tonga's Rugby World Cup squad announced earlier this week as the side's third-choice hooker. Photo: AFP

Uncapped Siua Maile was a shock inclusion to Tonga's Rugby World Cup squad announced earlier this week as the side's third-choice hooker. Photo: AFP

The Christchurch-based 22-year-old, who plies his trade as a roofer while playing club rugby for Shirley Vikings, was a surprise inclusion in coach Toutai Kefu's World Cup squad.

Some minor injuries to his more experienced teammates mean Maile has been catapulted into a starting spot on the front row for Tonga's final World Cup warm-up match against New Zealand in Hamilton on Saturday (September 7).

Kefu told Radio New Zealand that until recently he knew little about Maile, who edged out veteran Exeter hooker Elvis Taione for a spot in the squad.

"Three weeks ago he was nailing tin roofs to houses so this is a great opportunity for him," Kefu told the broadcaster.

Laguna Golf Phuket

"I think he's still a bit shell-shocked to tell you the truth, but what a wonderful opportunity."

While Kefu said Maile would gain valuable Test experience against the All Blacks, he said the player was originally included in the squad as a development prospect.

"He was our third-choice hooker that we were going to take to the World Cup and we didn't envisage him taking any part in the World Cup," he said.

"So we brought him along basically for experience and because we identified that he's got a massive potential and may be a player of the future."

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ruiz Jr to 'make more history' against Joshua in contentious Saudi rematch
Andreescu becomes first teen in US Open semis since 2009
Laguna Phuket Triathlon doubles down on good causes, two charity partners unveiled
Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup logo round the globe
Ruthless Serena grabs 100th US Open win as record title nears
Thais pick Supachai as lone striker for qualifer
Neymar and PSG left to pick up pieces as transfer saga ends
Zverev loses at US Open as Nadal faces former champion
[VIDEO] MMA fighters teach the defenseless in Phuket!
Liverpool, Man City cruise as Chelsea flop again
Leclerc perfectly judges maiden win in eomtional Belgian GP
Leclerc dominates Belgian qualifying
Three things we learned from the Premier League
Eyes on the Prize: Ferrari targets first win in Belgium
Hurting Djokovic, slow-starting Federer win at rain-hit US Open

 

Phuket community
Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

About what sustainable development is the Governor talking? I know it is fashion today to use the wo...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Thai's bailed him because he paid 400.000 bat, always money 1st. He should run for the border, i...(Read More)

Chinese entourage talks ‘Sister City’ status

With all the talk of "clear water (forgot polluted) and beautiful (trash-strewn) beaches, there...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash

HKT was also remiss in not closing the runway during that storm which had the blackest clouds I'...(Read More)

Paris court hands ex-One-Two-GO CEO 4-year term over 2007 Phuket air crash

I distinctly recall Thai DCA (now CAAT) was going to hold Tantisongprachai responsible. Of course, n...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

i imagine one of the conditions of his bail is that he reports to the police and also attends court ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 