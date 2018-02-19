PHUKET: A reporter from The Phuket News was informed by angry villagers in Nai Thon this morning (Feb 19) that untreated wastewater is allegedly being released into the sea at Nai Thon Beach and stinking up the area.

The residents are demanding Sakoo Municipality stand up, investigate and come up with a solution for the black wastewater being pumped into the sea.

“The issue of wastewater has been around a long time. It is wastewater from many parts of the community including shops and hotels,” Thanapong Kuekenung, village headman of Moo 4, Sakhu told The Phuket News today.

“Originally, there was not much, however, it has became worse as the number of tourists has increased and there are no agencies able to handle such problems,” he added.

“As local people, we want local authorities including both Sakoo District Administrative Office and the hotel operators to check the sources and resolve the problem before it intensifies. We want the beach returned to its original condition.

“Residents and tourists are not satisfied,” he said.

The black, smelly water, appearing to flow from an area with a hotel, restaurants and shops on Nai Thon Beach, attracted the attention of tourists this morning as they either went to swim in the sea or just walked by the area.