The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Nai Thon residents call for action over untreated wastewater

PHUKET: A reporter from The Phuket News was informed by angry villagers in Nai Thon this morning (Feb 19) that untreated wastewater is allegedly being released into the sea at Nai Thon Beach and stinking up the area.

environment, natural-resources, pollution, tourism, health,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 February 2018, 12:58PM

The residents are demanding Sakoo Municipality stand up, investigate and come up with a solution for the black wastewater being pumped into the sea.

The issue of wastewater has been around a long time. It is wastewater from many parts of the community including shops and hotels,” Thanapong Kuekenung, village headman of Moo 4, Sakhu told The Phuket News today.

Originally, there was not much, however, it has became worse as the number of tourists has increased and there are no agencies able to handle such problems,” he added.

British International School, Phuket

As local people, we want local authorities including both Sakoo District Administrative Office and the hotel operators to check the sources and resolve the problem before it intensifies. We want the beach returned to its original condition.

Residents and tourists are not satisfied,” he said.

The black, smelly water, appearing to flow from an area with a hotel, restaurants and shops on Nai Thon Beach, attracted the attention of tourists this morning as they either went to swim in the sea or just walked by the area.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

BenPendejo | 19 February 2018 - 14:38:11

This is certainly nothing new here, but it is now becoming a popular complaint. I was actually there yesterday, and the north end of the beach looked like a freshly flushed toilet...like it has for at least 5 years. Good for Thanapong Kuekenung for standing up and demanding something be done about it. There are certain higher end hotels at the north end that are major contributors to this mess.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

Difficult to comprehend just how Phuket wants well heeled tourists going by the masses of cheap Charlie budget Chinese & Russians flooding the isl...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

Wonderful news - good luck to this business - I am so excited to be able to use it. ...(Read More)

Anuphas Vividhkarn’s withdrawal leaves Phuket without Honda dealers

A great example of why monopolies don’t work and why competition is essential. I wonder what will happen to Ford and Mazda showrooms also owned by A...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

Great, approved! let's start. Wish them success Let just hope that Governor and relevant Officials, including RTP, are also ready/ prepared to ...(Read More)

Anuphas Vividhkarn’s withdrawal leaves Phuket without Honda dealers

The Anuphas dynasty is one of the richest families in Thailand. They own a lot on Phuket, including other car brand dealerships. Which car brand wit...(Read More)

Phuket Int’l Airport responds to air-con complaint

In many not yet Smart countries are foreigners working as Manager at International airports Foreigners, who earned reputation in airport managing Fr...(Read More)

Phuket campaign targets Patong hotels for illegal wastewater discharge

Three staff only to locate/chart the polluting spots, no ACTION?? Proves that last week Permanent Secretary visit, and meeting with Phuket Governor a...(Read More)

Phuket campaign targets Patong hotels for illegal wastewater discharge

Glad this is happening, but ..... assume not working weekends gives 15 working days, so three people equals 45 working days, and only 30 hotels? Less ...(Read More)

Nai Thon residents call for action over untreated wastewater

This is certainly nothing new here, but it is now becoming a popular complaint. I was actually there yesterday, and the north end of the beach looked ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.