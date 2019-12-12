Nai Harn lifeguards post red flags as dangerous ‘circular’ rip current traps swimmers

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Nai Harn beach are urging swimmers to beware strong rip currents that have formed circular ‘funnels”, trapping swimmers in a large eddy off the beach.

Thursday 12 December 2019, 03:09PM

The circular rip current returned closer to the southern end of the beach today (Dec 11). Photo: Vicki Rio

Red flags have been posted at areas where it is dangerous to enter the water. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The phenomenon was first noticed yesterday (Dec 11), when several swimmers were caught by the circular current at the northern end of the beach. Today, the phenomenon closer to the southern end.

“Lifeguards informed me about the dangerous rip current yesterday (Dec 11). I was told that the who were caught in the rip were safe, but I don’t know any other details about them yet,” Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos told The Phuket News.

“This kind of rip current is dangerous. Lifeguards have set up red flags where it is dangerous to swim, and are continually checking to make sure that the safe swim zones [marked by red and yellow flags] are safe to swim,” Mayor Aroon said.

“I want tourists to be aware of this danger and to observe the flags. I want tourists to be safe,” Mayor Aroon said.

“Please do not enter the water where there are no lifeguards in plain view. It is not safe,” he urged.