Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes last-eight

Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes last-eight

TENNIS: Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years yesterday (Sept 5) when he was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe while Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman to reach the quarter-finals.

Tennis
By AFP

Tuesday 6 September 2022, 09:44AM

Frances Tiafoe hits a return to Rafael Nadal on his way to victory at the US Open yesterday (Sept 5). Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP

Frances Tiafoe hits a return to Rafael Nadal on his way to victory at the US Open yesterday (Sept 5). Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP

Four-time US Open champion Nadal, bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the last-16 to 26th ranked Tiafoe.

The American’s free-swinging performance conjured up 18 aces and 49 winners past a sluggish Nadal.

For Australian and French Open champion Nadal, it was a first Grand Slam loss of 2022 after an abdominal strain forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final.

His defeat came just a day after world number one and defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out also in the fourth round by Nick Kyrgios.

“I wasn’t able to push him back. Tennis is a sport of positions a lot of the time,” said 36-year-old Nadal.

“You need to be very quick and very young. I am not in that moment anymore.”

Nadal added: “I was not able to cause great damage. He was better than me.”

Tiafoe, 24, will face Andrey Rublev, who he defeated over five sets in the third round in 2021, for a place in the semi-finals.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m so happy. He’s one of the greatest of all time and I played unbelievable tennis today,” said Tiafoe who had only previously reached one Slam quarter-final in Australia in 2019.

“Something special happened today. Honestly when I first came on the scene I wasn’t ready for it mentally and mature enough.

“I’ve been able to develop and I have great team around me. With you guys, it’s been great.”

Seventh seed Rublev shrugged off a rain delay to breeze past Cameron Norrie and reach the quarter-finals for the third time with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Super happy’

“It was two and a half hours, it was tough,” said 24-year-old Rublev who had needed four hours and five sets to get past Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

“Cameron and I, we have known each other for a long time. I knew I had to give my best.

“I played a good match. I was able to win in three sets so I am super happy.”

Rublev, who also made the last-eight in New York in 2017 and 2020, will be playing in his sixth quarter-final at the majors but has yet to progress further.

French Open champion Swiatek recovered from a set and a break down to see off 108th ranked German opponent Jule Niemeier, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

In a mistake-riddled clash on Louis Armstrong Court, there were a total of 15 double faults, 12 breaks of serve and 76 unforced errors.

“It’s really satisfying. This is my first quarter-final in New York so I am really proud of it,” said Swiatek.

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Niemeier hadn’t won a hardcourt match in her career before coming to New York.

However, she went into yesterday’s match not having dropped a set and fired up to repeat her Wimbledon journey where she had also beaten world number two Anett Kontaveit.

The 23-year-old from Dortmund swept through the opener and broke to lead 2-1 in the second set before Swiatek recovered to take control and reach her third Slam quarter-final of 2022.

Swiatek will face US eighth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals.

Pegula became the second American woman into the last-eight after brushing aside two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2.

Pegula joins fellow American Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight after the latter beat Danielle Collins late yesterday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Big in Japan: Thai mixed doubles stars deliver again
Antony scores on debut as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start
Kyrgios stuns Medvedev at US Open as Gauff advances
Verstappen’s home delight at Dutch Grand Prix
Serena greatness will never be matched, says former coach
Havertz seals controversial Chelsea win, Man City held by Villa
Verstappen storms to home pole
Liverpool eye derby delight, Arsenal aim to extend perfect start
Phuket sailing duo impress at Inclusion World Championship
Verstappen hits new high to crush hopes in Belgium
Phuket Petanque Royal Cup opens registration
Return of the ‘Heartbreak Hill’ Mini-Marathon
Phuket readies to host Wheelchair Basketball World Championship
Record-breaking Haaland hits City treble
Thailand, Indonesia drawn in same Asean group

 

Phuket community
Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

Prab, the problem is that you can't use those taxi services in many areas because the mafia has ...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Huh ? 'We have a seating area ..,' negates accusations of Mafia? Re the airport comment, p...(Read More)

Chalong Police try to dodge witness testimony mess

making things awkward for witnesses is a clear indication the the BiB are trying to influence the &#...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

On Phuket, police, taxi-, minivan-,tuk tuk drivers, among them never a misunderstandig. That is what...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

The new fine rates are already publiced. So what is the police crying about? Same law whirling as wi...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

And what about the right of the passengers being allowed to use whoever they want to take them to th...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

never ever use any taxi who stand in front of some hotel, or boat pier or tourist attraction, p,s no...(Read More)

Police question drivers over ‘taxi mafia’ claims

Bolt Driver or InDriver and that it... leave those crooks to starve ...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

the usual day in the jungle ...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

Now, about that "concession" agreement, what is that? Is that legalizing cartels? Please...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Phuket Property
The 8 Pool Villa
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Cassia Phuket

 