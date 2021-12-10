BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
NACC rejects petition for ethics probe of Thamanat

BANGKOK: The National Anti‑Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday (Dec 9) rejected a petition by the Move Forward Party (MFP) calling for a probe into the ethical conduct of Thamanat Prompow over his narcotics conviction in Australia.

politicscorruptioncrime
By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 December 2021, 09:37AM

Thamanat Prompow. Photo: Bangkok Post

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said the inquiry panel looking into the petition decided to reject it, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Niwatchai said the decision was made based on the Constitutional Court’s ruling on May 5 that Capt Thamanat, a Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP for Phayao and former deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister, was eligible to hold his MP and ministerial positions despite having served four years in an Australian prison.

Reservations were expressed by the public when the story of his incarceration in 1993 for a drug offence first broke. The ruling was in response to a petition submitted by 51 MFP lawmakers over his Cabinet appointment.

In its ruling, the court said that for a jail sentence to affect Capt Thamanat’s positions under the constitution, it must be handed down by a Thai court, not a foreign one.

Mr Niwatchai also said the case took place before Capt Thamanat held the positions and before the code of ethics took effect. A probe into ethical conduct can be launched only when an MP or Cabinet minister violates the code of ethics while in office, he said.

Any action committed by an MP or minister before they took office does not warrant an inquiry, Mr Nitwatchai said.

Fascinated | 10 December 2021 - 10:45:45 

Of course they did- he didn't get so far so fast without a lot of skeletons in the closet they won't want revealing. The usual 'its OK coz he wasn't in office at the time' and 'didn't happen in Thailand' excuses. Amazing Thailand, where being a drug lord doesn't matter.

 

