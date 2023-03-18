NACC Phuket gets new B59.5mn home

PHUKET: Pol Gen Watcharaphon Prasarnrajkit, Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), was in Phuket yesterday (Mar 17) to lead proceedings officially declaring the new NACC Phuket offices open.

crimeconstructioncorruption

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 March 2023, 12:55PM

Phuket Provincial NACC Office open new building to be a place to support anti-fraud services to government agencies, the private sector, as well as facilitating people who come to contact the government to receive more convenient services

Present for the occasion were NACC Phuket chief Suksan Prasara-ae along with NACC Phuket officers and heads of local government agencies. The official opening also included the traditional blessing ceremony by monks.

The new NACC Phuket office is located on four rai 54 wah of land located near the new Phuket Provincial Hall, at the Phuket Provincial Administration Center, and includes residential accommodation for officers as well as the official office buildings.

Construction began on April 20, 2020 and took 780 days ‒ that is two years and two months ‒ to complete, with the construction formally concluding on June 13, 2022.

Construction cost B59.5 million.

The new offices are to serve as a location for providing services to the public in combating fraud and to conduct investigations into formal complaints of corruption on the island.