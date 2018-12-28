THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

BANGKOK: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has found itself in the hot seat after it cleared Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon of wrongdoing in the luxury watch scandal, ruling by a majority vote that he did not make a false asset declaration.

politicscrimecorruption
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 December 2018, 08:59AM

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon wearing one of the expensive watches.  Photo: Chanat Katanyu via Bangkok Post

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon wearing one of the expensive watches.  Photo: Chanat Katanyu via Bangkok Post

Addressing a press conference yesterday afternoon (Dec 27), NACC Secretary-General Worawit Sookboon said the commission ruled 5:3 there were no grounds to accusations that the deputy premier falsely declared his wealth when he did not include 22 luxury watches and rings in his list of assets.

NACC chairman Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, who is a former close aide of Gen Prawit, excused himself from the meeting in which Gen Prawit was the sole item on agenda.

The probe was launched when Gen Prawit was spotted wearing a platinum Richard Mille RM 029 valued at about B2.5 million, and a diamond ring at a Government House event on Dec 4, 2017. These items and other watches which came to light later were omitted from Gen Prawit’s assets declaration to the NACC. Gen Prawit claimed the luxury watches belonged to friends and were all returned.

Mana Nimitmongkol, Secretary-General of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand, said the NACC failed to show transparency in investigating the case. It did not say what the charges were and initially declared Gen Prawit did not evade asset declaration. It was only after reporters asked whether he could be violating the law about accepting a gift of over B3,000 that the NACC said it was another issue.

“It was like ‘Catch me if you can’, then the NACC will speak out,” he said.

He also questioned the investigation process and conclusions of the NACC. “We can ask whether the laws contained loopholes for the asset declaration requirement. In that case, the laws need to be amended,” he said, adding that he wanted to see the individual verdict report of the five NACC members who cleared Gen Prawit of wrongdoing, and the three members who only said there was not enough evidence.

“In the justice procedure, the defendants can say anything but it depends on whether police seek to find the truth or not. Likewise, today we have to look into how the NACC works. But for the defendant, society has judged him already,” Mr Mana said.

The ruling was also denounced by rights activist Thicha Nanakorn who demanded Gen Prawit’s resignation after the scandal broke and stepped up calls for the NACC to speed up the long-delayed probe. “This unscrupulous act by the NACC and the political office-holder will go down in history. It may look like a win win, but it is a defeat,” she wrote on Facebook after the ruling was made.

QSI International School Phuket

The former member of the now-dissolved National Reform Council also launched an online campaign in which 81,000 people signed a petition calling on Gen Prawit to quit.

According to NACC Secretary-General Worawit, the NACC investigators sought clarification from Gen Prawit on four occasions and were told those watches had been borrowed from a close friend, Patthawat Suksriwong, and returned. The rings were given to him by his parents and some were considered lucky charms.

In its probe, the NACC sought information from various sources including local dealers of luxury brand watches, the Customs Department, the Foreign Ministry, and from overseas luxury watch manufacturers.

The NACC found that Mr Patthawat, now deceased, was a wealthy businessman and a collector of luxury watches and the number of watches in his possession exceeded the 22 items under investigation. Based on interviews, Mr Patthawat lent luxury watches to his old friends from Saint Gabriel’s College, including Gen Prawit, and other groups of friends and he also offered financial help to those in need, he said.

At Mr Patthawat’s residence, the NACC found 20 luxury watches and a warranty for another watch that Gen Prawit was seen wearing in the pictures shared by the media. The investigators found Mr Patthawat bought one from a dealer overseas and two from other people. The NACC could not find purchase documents for the remaining watches and with dealers overseas refusing to give information the agency could not verify the origin of the rest.

Under the Civil and Commerce Code, the 21 luxury watches found at Mr Patthawat’s residence were assumed to belong to Mr Patthawat. So the NACC concluded he lent the 21 watches to Gen Prawit. As for the 22nd watch, the NACC assumed that Gen Prawit had also borrowed it from Mr Patthawat.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NACC stands firm on asset rule
Unusually rich ex-transport permanent secretary jailed
Welfare embezzlement probe complicated, Amlo admits
Court seizes B21m more from former Pheu Thai MP, B168mn already seized
Top official tied to welfare scam
Model claiming Trump secrets blames US for Thai prosecution
Fund scandal nets top official
Government urged to blitz corruption
Official probed over embezzled B88mn
Welfare ‘ghost accounts’ used for embezzlement
Students call for transparent probe
As watch saga drags on, all eyes on NACC
Watch out, PM tells critical graftbuster
Theft by officials in aid for poor scheme widespread
Calls to track ‘brothel king’ cash

 

Phuket community
Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

This will infuriate the Thai Bashers that post here. Businesses that adapt to the new tourism demogr...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

Ooohhh, "Haze" has nothing to do with severe air pollution according to our world class ex...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Having previously lived in Phuket for 10 years, having many friends in business there, I would never...(Read More)

Price controls may be placed on soaring medical costs

If you can't afford those 120b,then better make use of a government hospital....(Read More)

Price controls may be placed on soaring medical costs

Well, indeed, some attention can be given to the enormous gap between costs of consults/treatment be...(Read More)

Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019

"Phuket has a high rate of deaths and injuries from road accidents because it is a tourist dest...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

Oh, and it is not HAZE, it is SMOG! Smog is severe air pollution, Haze is not!...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

In Chalong, Naiharn, Kata, Karon, are hotels with 50-60% occupancy only during Xmas-New Year! They c...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

hi where in patong are griffs bar?...(Read More)

No ‘Light Up Phuket’ to be held as part of annual Patong Tsunami Memorial event

..The candle light event reduced from emotional impact. How very thai to say: "we don't wan...(Read More)

 

Thailand Yacht Show
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Go Air
Harvey Law Corporation

 