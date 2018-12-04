BANGKOK: Several members of organisations in the public health sector have tendered their resignation ahead of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) rule obliging them to declare their assets and liabilities taking effect next month.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 December 2018, 10:04AM

Ranking officials involved in public health are resigning rather than list their cash and property for the anti-corruption commission.

The National Health Security Board (NHSB) held a meeting on Monday (Dec 3) to appoint four new advisory members after those in the positions resigned.

Public Health Minster Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, who chairs the NHSB, said in addition to the four resigned members, he had been made aware that Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang had also decided to step down as a board member.

Referring to reports that members of other organisations in the public health sector are resigning from their positions, Dr Piyasakol said, “I think they are keeping watch on how the NACC might adjust the rule, particularly whether these [assets and liabilities] must be made public.

“This is likely to be made clear by the end of the month,” he added.

The rule requires senior officials holding executive positions such as department deputy director-general, university rector and other equivalent positions to declare their assets and liabilities. It also obliges their spouses and children to submit declarations of their assets and debts to the NACC.

It was earlier scheduled to come into force on Dec 2 but the NACC deferred it to Jan 31, following fierce criticism.

Dr Kittinan Anakamanee, CEO of the Healthcare Accreditation Institute, said three out of the organisation’s eight advisory board members had tendered their resignation.

They consisted of Dr Surachet Sathitniramai, former deputy permanent secretary for public health; Dr Boonruang Trairuangworawat, former chief of the Department of Mental Health; as well as Dr Jirut Srirattanabun, a medial lecturer at Chulalongkorn University.

They submitted their resignation late last month, Dr Kittinan said, adding three new board members must be sought.

Dr Jirut said board members' assets and liabilities should not be made public as it could have an impact on third parties. He stressed his job is not politically related.

Health Systems Research Institute director Nopporn Cheanklin said two members of the agency’s board have expressed a desire to resign but will wait to see whether the NACC amends the rule.

