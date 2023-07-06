NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

BANGKOK: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has asked Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat to file documents relating to his role as his father’s executor, and Mr Pita has until July 23 to supply the papers.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 July 2023 10:43 AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

The issue of media share ownership has become a potential sticking point in his bid to lead the country as head of the coalition government, reports the Bangkok Post.

NACC assistant secretary-general Watanachai Sommee said Mr Pita had only submitted a record of his shares in iTV to the agency after he became an MP following the 2019 general election.

Mr Watanachai said the MFP leader also attached a copy of a court order appointing him as executor of his late father’s inheritance, but the NACC could not verify the document.

However, the NACC has asked Mr Pita to file documents relating to his role as his father’s executor and he has until July 23, Mr Watanachai said.

The MFP leader informed the NACC he held 42,000 shares worth B44,100 in iTV Plc on behalf of other relatives because he was executor of his late father’s estate.

The Bangkok South Civil Court ordered him to hold the shares in his capacity as executor, and he has already transferred them, he told the anti-corruption commission.

The iTV shareholding led to complaints questioning his eligibility to hold a political position because the constitution prohibits a shareholder in a media company from running in a general election.

Mr Watanachai said the NACC would also check on Mr Pita’s sale of a block of land in Pran Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan, as the sale price was not reported.

Mr Watanachai made the remarks yesterday as the NACC published the declared assets and liabilities of 40 of the MPs whose terms ended on March 20. They included Mr Pita.

Mr Pita’s net worth has fallen B41 million since he entered parliament four years ago, according to his declared assets.

The MFP leader declared he was single and had B85mn in assets, including B1.8mn in cash, B15mn in loans to his brother, 14 rai of land in Prachuap Khiri Khan worth B18mn, a condo worth B15mn and B19mn in insurance-related assets and relevant privileges.