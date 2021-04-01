BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mysterious monolith appears in Hua Hin

Mysterious monolith appears in Hua Hin

THAILAND: Since November 2020, there have been over 200 reported sightings of monoliths internationally.

humour
By Press Release

Friday 2 April 2021, 07:30AM

The Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is the latest location to be struck by the unexplained phenomenon. Photo: supplied.

The Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is the latest location to be struck by the unexplained phenomenon. Photo: supplied.

The first monolith, or massive/monumental rock or stone, was sighted in November 2020 by government officials riding in a helicopter over the Utah desert in the U.S.A. It quickly drew visitors from all over, many driving hours to encounter the phenomenon, take pictures of themselves beside it, and question its meaning or purpose.

More sightings followed in Romania, California, New Mexico, France, and other locations around the globe. And yet, each one mysteriously vanished again just as miraculously as it appeared.

They all seem to have one thing in common: a lot of unanswered questions.

Most recently, a monolith has been sighted at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, marking the first appearance of one in Thailand.

As with its predecessors, many puzzles arise from surveying its structure. Where did it come from? What is it made of? What is it for?

The Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa case concerns a robust, three-meter-tall rock, sporting a shiny sheen, that appears to have miraculously emerged out of the ground.

“We simply have no idea where this thing came from,” an associate of the resort, Robin Bernhard, Assistant Director of Food & Beverage, was moved to observe. “As I was walking around the property this morning I was stupefied to stumble on this rather grand-looking, polished thing emerging out of the earth.”

The team at the resort soon got wind of the discovery and spread the word among guests who quickly came to see for themselves and try to come up with an explanation for the sudden apparition.

How long will it last? Nobody knows.

All we do know is that you feel a certain warmth in its presence. Is it simply the Hua Hin sunshine elevating the spirits? Or is there more to it than meets the eye?

If you’re around, do come and make the discovery for yourself. Before it’s too late.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket school douses fears of student gang fight brewing
Phuket Airport reminds travellers ‘gophuget’ registration still required
Plan to evacuate Thais if Myanmar strife escalates
Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
New app to book COVID shots
State mulls free flights in sandbox
Phuket Airport prepares for international visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid-19 vaccines doses arrive in Phuket || April 1
Phuket mass vaccinations begin
Health Ministry clarifies quarantine reduction conditions
Phuket municipal election preliminary results released
Sinovac rollout to reach all provinces
Russia registers ‘world’s first’ COVID vaccine for animals
Government targets wealthy foreigners
Police warn of prison terms for April Fool’s stories

 

Phuket community
Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

Not that I have any interest in exposing myself to either vaccine, but is not registration availabl...(Read More)

Phuket mass vaccinations begin

As always Kurt knows what the best vaccine is. As he wants to get people vaccinated as quick as poss...(Read More)

Sinovac rollout to reach all provinces

@Kurt Who tested negative and got infected ? Scamming hotel rates ? Looking for to get everything f...(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

@Kurt As a long time expat why are you still not capable of reading/writing or even speaking Thai ?...(Read More)

Plan to evacuate Thais if Myanmar strife escalates

IF? Are general Prayut and army comrades, professional trained/experienced in coups and controllin...(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

What is so difficult for Thai Officialdom to write the form you have to download in english as well?...(Read More)

Sinovac rollout to reach all provinces

Great! Being Negative tested upon arrival in Thailand and getting Covid-19 in a Thai quarantine hote...(Read More)

Phuket mass vaccinations begin

Phuket private hospitals should try to get Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Janssen vacci...(Read More)

Phuket among top-choice destinations of tourists already vaccinated, says TAT Governor

Got to get me one them VR head sets....(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

English news paper giving a link to something wrote in Thai. Duh!!!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Revive 555 Festival
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket

 