Mysterious monolith appears in Hua Hin

THAILAND: Since November 2020, there have been over 200 reported sightings of monoliths internationally.

humour

By Press Release

Friday 2 April 2021, 07:30AM

The Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is the latest location to be struck by the unexplained phenomenon. Photo: supplied.

The first monolith, or massive/monumental rock or stone, was sighted in November 2020 by government officials riding in a helicopter over the Utah desert in the U.S.A. It quickly drew visitors from all over, many driving hours to encounter the phenomenon, take pictures of themselves beside it, and question its meaning or purpose.

More sightings followed in Romania, California, New Mexico, France, and other locations around the globe. And yet, each one mysteriously vanished again just as miraculously as it appeared.

They all seem to have one thing in common: a lot of unanswered questions.

Most recently, a monolith has been sighted at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, marking the first appearance of one in Thailand.

As with its predecessors, many puzzles arise from surveying its structure. Where did it come from? What is it made of? What is it for?

The Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa case concerns a robust, three-meter-tall rock, sporting a shiny sheen, that appears to have miraculously emerged out of the ground.

“We simply have no idea where this thing came from,” an associate of the resort, Robin Bernhard, Assistant Director of Food & Beverage, was moved to observe. “As I was walking around the property this morning I was stupefied to stumble on this rather grand-looking, polished thing emerging out of the earth.”

The team at the resort soon got wind of the discovery and spread the word among guests who quickly came to see for themselves and try to come up with an explanation for the sudden apparition.

How long will it last? Nobody knows.

All we do know is that you feel a certain warmth in its presence. Is it simply the Hua Hin sunshine elevating the spirits? Or is there more to it than meets the eye?

If you’re around, do come and make the discovery for yourself. Before it’s too late.