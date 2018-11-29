THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Myanmar worker launches knife attack over missing phone, flees

PHUKET: Police are looking for a Myanmar worker who fled the scene after attacking three men with a knife in Srisoonthorn, in central Phuket, last night (Nov 28).

crimeviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 November 2018, 12:07PM

Tan Sui, 43, suffered serious knife injuries in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tan Sui, 43, suffered serious knife injuries in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tan Sui, 43, suffered serious knife injuries in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tan Sui, 43, suffered serious knife injuries in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tan Sui, 43, suffered serious knife injuries in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tan Sui, 43, suffered serious knife injuries in the attack. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chan Sui, 43, suffered a cut to his arm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chan Sui, 43, suffered a cut to his arm. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Aay Ju, 20, suffered an injury to his face. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Aay Ju, 20, suffered an injury to his face. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The room at the incomplete building where the men were staying. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The room at the incomplete building where the men were staying. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Warawut Sensob of Thalang Police was notified of the attack at 8:45pm.

Capt Warawut arrived at the Karn Keha National Housing Authority estate in Moo 1 Srisoonnthorn with a municipality rescue team to find two Myanmar men with knife injuries: Tan Sui, 43, lying on the ground bleeding heavily; Chan Sui, 43, with a cut to his arm.

A third man, Myanmar national Aay Ju, 20, had suffered an injury to his face.

Rescue workers rushed Tan Sui to Thalang Hospital, and also took Chan Sui and Aay Ju for treatment to their minor injuries.

KRSR

According to police, witnesses said that the three men were sitting drinking inside a room in an incomplete building at the site when the suspect, so far identified only as ‘Mr Mimmim’, entered the room and plugged in a power cable.

One of the three pointed out that Mimmim did not even ask for permission, and an argument erupted over a mobile phone that recently disappeared from the room.

In the heat of the argument, Mimmim went back to his room and came back with a knife and attacked the three men, police noted in their report.

Police said they are now looking Mimmim in order to bring charges against him.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 29 November 2018 - 14:01:21 

Photo shows the room where the men were staying. That is not the place were they are housed, right? That would be against the thai labour laws. Or?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russian woman attacked, robbed in Kathu
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket
Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist
El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket
Road racers charged with affray, with knives
11 jailed for gang rape of 14-year-old Phang Nga girl
DJ ‘too ill’ to report to hear animal cruelty charges
Deputy national police chief orders Phuket officers to ramp up their efforts
Animal lovers seek action against alleged kitten killer
Four suspects questioned over German tourist attack not attackers, says victim
NACC official being investigated over pistol incident
More suspects in Bangkok gang shootout arrested
Parents slam school bullying response

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
Go Air
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket

 