PHUKET: Police are looking for a Myanmar worker who fled the scene after attacking three men with a knife in Srisoonthorn, in central Phuket, last night (Nov 28).

crimeviolencepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 November 2018, 12:07PM

The room at the incomplete building where the men were staying. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Warawut Sensob of Thalang Police was notified of the attack at 8:45pm.

Capt Warawut arrived at the Karn Keha National Housing Authority estate in Moo 1 Srisoonnthorn with a municipality rescue team to find two Myanmar men with knife injuries: Tan Sui, 43, lying on the ground bleeding heavily; Chan Sui, 43, with a cut to his arm.

A third man, Myanmar national Aay Ju, 20, had suffered an injury to his face.

Rescue workers rushed Tan Sui to Thalang Hospital, and also took Chan Sui and Aay Ju for treatment to their minor injuries.

According to police, witnesses said that the three men were sitting drinking inside a room in an incomplete building at the site when the suspect, so far identified only as ‘Mr Mimmim’, entered the room and plugged in a power cable.

One of the three pointed out that Mimmim did not even ask for permission, and an argument erupted over a mobile phone that recently disappeared from the room.

In the heat of the argument, Mimmim went back to his room and came back with a knife and attacked the three men, police noted in their report.

Police said they are now looking Mimmim in order to bring charges against him.