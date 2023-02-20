333 at the beach
Myanmar worker killed in pickup accident

Myanmar worker killed in pickup accident

PHUKET: A Myanmar worker died after the pickup truck he was riding in the back of struck a speed sign on the central reservation on Thepkasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn this morning (Feb 20).

transportaccidentsdeathpoliceMyanmar
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 February 2023, 03:08PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality Rescue Team

Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality Rescue Team

The accident occurred near the Caltex petrol station at about 8:30am.

The pickup was carrying about nine Myanmar workers in the back when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the sign, explained Lt Pongpipad Khamchompu of the Thalang Police.

All the workers in the pickup suffered injuries, Lt Pongpipad added.

An ambulance from Thalang Hospital and a rescue team from Srisoonthorn Municipality soon arrived at the scene.

One of the workers who suffered severe injuries was rushed to Thalang Hospital. Emergency responders administered CPR en route, but the man was pronounced dead on arrival, Lt Pongpipad confirmed.

The Pavilions Phuket

Police have yet to release the names of the man who died and his fellow coworkers injured in the accident.

The name of the driver of the pickup also has yet to be released.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Under new road safety regulations issued by the Royal Thai Police that came into effect on Saturday (Feb 17), passengers riding in the back of pickup trucks are not required to use any form of seatbelt restraint, but the driver must not exceed 60km/h.

