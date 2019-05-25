The two men, who were colleagues and worked together, were at work chopping vegetables when an argument broke out and Wai Lin Boy allegedly hit Min Than Win with a metal rod, to which Mr Min retaliated by fatally stabbing Mr Wai.
Police and rescue workers were called to the scene at 9:23am where the suspect was waiting for them. Rescue workers rushed Mr Wai to Thalang Hospital where he was later died.
Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwa confirmed that Mr Min confessed to the stabbing and was arrested and taken to Thalang Police Station where he was charged with murder.
