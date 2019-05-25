Kata Rocks
Myanmar worker fatally stabs colleague following argument

PHUKET: Police have charged a man for the fatal stabbing of a fellow Myanmar national in Thalang on Friday (May 24).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 May 2019, 01:12PM

Min Than Win sits near the knife used to fatally stab his colleague Wai Lin Boy. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Min Than Win sits near the knife used to fatally stab his colleague Wai Lin Boy. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Min Than Win points at the scene of the crime. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Min Than Win points at the scene of the crime. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two men, who were colleagues and worked together, were at work chopping vegetables when an argument broke out and Wai Lin Boy allegedly hit Min Than Win with a metal rod, to which Mr Min retaliated by fatally stabbing Mr Wai.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene at 9:23am where the suspect was waiting for them. Rescue workers rushed Mr Wai to Thalang Hospital where he was later died.

Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwa confirmed that Mr Min confessed to the stabbing and was arrested and taken to Thalang Police Station where he was charged with murder.

 

 

Phuket community
Marine Rangers: DMCR calls for volunteers to help protect marine treasures

It is simple. Show me that DMCR, DNP, Marine Offices, and the Royal Navy join/coordinate forces to ...(Read More)

Marine Rangers: DMCR calls for volunteers to help protect marine treasures

Before I volunteer, tell me first what is the budget of DMCR to protect Thai Marine Treasures. And h...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

About 'fake' visa stamps: A few years ago I was departing SuvarnaBhumi with a international ...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

The money amount on the evidence table looks more about $ 50,000. Where is the 'rest' of th...(Read More)

Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side

What is the official load capacity of such semi trailer truck? Is 33 Tons not a 'overload'...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

Really people. Why always trashing the authorities? They don't control the weather! Tourists are...(Read More)

Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side

Sounds like some elementary school yard logic there. This incident easily could have had much differ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Road rage axe attack? Drugs found in rectum! Dark web bust sees 50 kids saved! || May 23

Hahaha,GT,i love that one ! Indeed a true expert for that part of the body!...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish girl’s death inconclusive

If people wish to ignore warnings not go swimming in a raging swell, that is their responsibility if...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

Didn't you comprehend the article k. ...(Read More)

 

