PHUKET: Police have charged a man for the fatal stabbing of a fellow Myanmar national in Thalang on Friday (May 24).

deathmurderMyanmarpoliceviolence

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 May 2019, 01:12PM

Min Than Win points at the scene of the crime. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Min Than Win sits near the knife used to fatally stab his colleague Wai Lin Boy. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two men, who were colleagues and worked together, were at work chopping vegetables when an argument broke out and Wai Lin Boy allegedly hit Min Than Win with a metal rod, to which Mr Min retaliated by fatally stabbing Mr Wai.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene at 9:23am where the suspect was waiting for them. Rescue workers rushed Mr Wai to Thalang Hospital where he was later died.

Thalang Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwa confirmed that Mr Min confessed to the stabbing and was arrested and taken to Thalang Police Station where he was charged with murder.