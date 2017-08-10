PHUKET: Chalong Police are currently investigating what they say is the murder of a 20-year-old female Myanmar national who was found dead in a room in Rawai early this morning.

Police inspect the room of female Myanmar national Thida Mo,20. Photo: Sayan Thammaphan

At 1:40am today (Aug10), Inspector of Investigation Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police received a report from a local resident that a young female had been found murdered in a room behind a restaurant in Moo 6, Rawai.

Lt Col Thada together with Deputy Chief of Suppression Lt Col Sutham Rattanasawangwong, Forensic Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Thida Mo, 20, lying face up on the bed.

Blood stains were found on the bed and Ms Thida had a small black belt tied around her neck.

Police confirmed that there were no signs of a struggle inside the room.

Lt Col Thada said, “Ms Thida died not less than six hours before we arrived. We removed a small black belt from her neck which will be tested for fingerprints. Her body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital so they can confirm the exact cause of death,” he said.

“A female friend of Ms Thida who worked and lived with her told us that Ms Thida was a beautiful and cheerful lady. She had a Myanmar boyfriend but many men flirted her.

“The restaurant where Ms Thida worked had been shut for three days while migrant workers returned to Ranong to register themselves to work. The friend who lived with her went to Ranong on Tuesday Aug 8 leaving Ms Thida alone. At 0:30am today (Aug 10) the friend returned home to find Ms Thida dead,” Lt Col Thada explained.

“Yesterday (Aug 9) morning other friends of Ms Thida who lived nearby saw her in front of her room. They did not see her again,” Lt Col Thada noted.

“At this stage we believe that whoever murdered Ms Thida knew her well as it appears she let them in her room. An argument might have taken place before the murder.

“We are investigating the incident and checking CCTV from nearby to help us with our search for the suspect,” Lt Col Thada added.