Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Myanmar vote ban extinguishes hope for ethnic minorities

Myanmar vote ban extinguishes hope for ethnic minorities

WORLD: For many marginalised ethnic minority groups in conflict-plagued regions of Myanmar, next month’s national elections had at least offered a glimmer of hope for empowerment.

politics
By AFP

Saturday 24 October 2020, 10:07AM

The impartiality of the election commission, a body wholly appointed by the government, has left nearly two million people now disenfranchised. Photo: AFP.

The impartiality of the election commission, a body wholly appointed by the government, has left nearly two million people now disenfranchised. Photo: AFP.

But a decision to exclude swathes of their homelands from the vote - ostensibly over security concerns - has instead filled them with anger and despair, with nearly two million people now disenfranchised.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) is widely expected to be returned to power in the November 8 polls - only the second since the country emerged from outright military rule.

But the party faces waning support in many ethnic minority areas, where discontent has now intensified.

Last week the election commission announced a long list of constituencies where voting will not take place, leaving more than a million disenfranchised in Rakhine and hundreds of thousands more elsewhere.

“This is devastating,” said Hla Maung Oo, an ethnic Rakhine and head of one of many camps for displaced people in his state.

“I’m depressed by the decision, because I knew who I was going to vote for from the beginning.”

Tensions in Rakhine were high even before the move.

A civil war between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (AA) - a militant group fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine - has killed and wounded hundreds and forced 200,000 from their homes.

Both sides stand accused of abuses, but the AA still enjoys widespread support from a people who have long felt marginalised by the majority Bamar in one of the nation’s poorest states.

Trapped by fighting and swept up in the resulting disenfranchisement are a number of other ethnic minorities, including the Mro, Khami and Daingnet.

“We’re in the middle of two groups and we’re afraid of both,” said Sein Hla Tun, an ethnic Mro from Kyauktaw township.

“We just want a political solution to this, instead of fighting.”

Enduring hopelessness

One community in Rakhine state was notably unaffected by this latest decision, but only because they were already disenfranchised.

Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims have had their citizenship and rights stripped away over decades.

A brutal military crackdown in 2017 forced 750,000 to flee to refugee camps in Bangladesh - violence that now sees Myanmar face genocide charges at the UN’s top court.

Dan About Thailand

But 600,000 more Rohingya still live in Myanmar, mostly in Rakhine state, living under what rights groups have described as a system of apartheid.

“We had no hope before, and we still have no hope,” Saw Aung, a Rohingya from Minbya township, told AFP by phone.

“Even if the elections were held, our situation would not improve.”

Pointing fingers

In total nearly two million people of voting age will now be unable to cast a ballot - about five percent of the electorate.

Other states across the country - notably in Shan, Kachin and Karen - have also been left reeling by the announcement.

Kachin State People’s Party MP Dwe Bu accused the government of letting down ethnic minorities.

“We believed the NLD government would strive for democracy and work for the public,” she said.

“But now, I feel they’re even worse.”

The impartiality of the election commission - a body wholly appointed by the government - has been brought squarely into question.

Observers say the latest disenfranchisement was largely in ethnic minority strongholds, likely tilting those areas’ votes in favour of Suu Kyi’s NLD and raising fears of more conflict and political violence.

The commission is “blatantly denying minorities representation”, said Kyaw Win of Burma Human Rights Network, calling for a reversal of the decision.

The NLD denied claims it had interfered, while the commission this week tried to deflect the blame, stating all voting cancellations had been decided in consultation with the government, including two military-controlled ministries.

Whoever made the decision, Htoi Aung - forced from his home by fighting between the military and Kachin rebels - will be among the many unable to vote next month.

“Our people have lost their rights and our ethnic party will no longer be able to win.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket prepares for Loy Krathong festival
Man found hanged in Phuket Town
Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures
Frenchwoman on Samui confirmed COVID-positive
Job woes add to swelling debt load
‘CIA’-like street-food vendors first on rally scene
Patong residents join call to support the monarchy
Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Samui, Hat Yai, Pattaya flights
Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance
PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai food dominates ’best’ list! Overseas yachts welcome! Phuket golf! || October 22
Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals
Prayut lifts state of emergency

 

Phuket community
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

In Thailand is not Government doings but silently let time/nature takes course of matters. Good exam...(Read More)

Hamilton seeks record win on F1’s return to Portugal

Sad, this was my Nr1 Sport events ! Now this what's left ...(Read More)

New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

Soon the Thai cabinet comes to Phuket. Will they bring something substantial relieving? Yes/No? Well...(Read More)

Concerns raised as Veg Fest attendees lax on COVID protection measures

That whole 'New Normal' thinking is seen by original Phuket inhabitants as something tempora...(Read More)

New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

@Stevet, many people in many countries are in same exhausted situation. It is up to respective Gover...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@DeKaaskopp - Ricky Gervais....(Read More)

New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance

PHUKET NEED TOURISTS, and the special tourist visa program will not be able to help most closed tour...(Read More)

Frenchwoman on Samui confirmed COVID-positive

@Charles, she and family got here by THAI TGG-33 from Paris on Sept 30. Guess authorities now in dou...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

"Every one will agree with me" No Kurt, I don't ! And you should upgrade your stats,...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Sir Burr Where did you get that quote from ? Definitely not from your own brain cells ! ...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Kvik Phuket
K9 Point
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 