BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court today (Jan 10) convicted Aung San Suu Kyi of three criminal charges, sentencing her to four years in prison in the latest in a slew of cases against the ousted civilian leader.

MyanmarCOVID-19Coronaviruscorruptionmilitary
By AFP

Monday 10 January 2022, 03:59PM

Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since Feb 1, 2021 when her government was forced out in an early morning coup. Photo: AFP

Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since Feb 1, 2021 when her government was forced out in an early morning coup. Photo: AFP

The Nobel laureate has been detained since Feb 1 last year when her government was forced out in an early morning coup, ending Myanmar’s short-lived experiment with democracy.

The generals’ power grab triggered widespread dissent, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and bloody crackdowns in which more than 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group.

A source with knowledge of the case told AFP the 76-year-old was found guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules.

The walkie-talkie charges stem from when soldiers raided her house on the day of the coup, allegedly discovering the contraband equipment.

Today’s sentence adds to the penalties the court handed down in December when she was jailed for four years for incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules while campaigning.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing cut the sentence to two years and said she could serve her term under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.

Fear tactic’

December’s ruling drew international condemnation, and the Myanmar public reverted to old protesting tactics of banging pots and pans in a show of anger.

Ahead of the verdict, Manny Maung, a Human Rights Watch researcher, said further convictions would deepen nationwide discontent.

CBRE Phuket

“The announcement of her last conviction resulted in one of the highest days of social media interactions from inside Myanmar, and deeply angered the public,” she told AFP.

“The military is calculating this (the cases) as a fear tactic but it only serves to direct more anger from the public.”

Journalists have been barred from attending hearings, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been muzzled from speaking to the media.

Under a previous junta regime, Suu Kyi spent long spells under house arrest in her family mansion in Rangoon, Myanmar’s largest city.

Today, she is confined to an undisclosed location in the capital, with her link to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with her lawyers.

Besides today’s cases, she is also facing multiple counts of corruption - each of which is punishable by 15 years in jail - and of violating the official secrets act.

In November, she and 15 other officials, including Myanmar’s president Win Myint, were also charged with alleged electoral fraud during the 2020 elections.

Her National League for Democracy party had swept the polls in a landslide, trouncing a military-aligned party by a wider margin than the previous 2015 election.

Since the coup, many of her political allies have been arrested, with one chief minister sentenced to 75 years in jail, while others are in hiding.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release
Huge patient data leak from Siriraj Hospital
Sandbox tourists may not transit in Bangkok to Phuket, but can to Samui
Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief
Ministry of Interior orders Governor to fight COVID
Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Raised COVID alert will not impact overall economy, says private sector
Opening of new sandbox provinces confirmed
Project to boost aquatic life in Phuket waters
More than 100,000 march in France against COVID vaccine requirements
Police catch shrimp vendor killer
China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs
Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?
Omicron cases likely undetected
Phuket marks 416 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Not enough hospital beds, says Phuket health chief

When there are not enough hospital beds on Phuket Officialdom should stop arrivals through Phuket Ai...(Read More)

Sandbox tourists may not transit in Bangkok to Phuket, but can to Samui

Another Thai bureaucratic mess up/confusing looong Thai info dictate. Will not work. Omicron varian...(Read More)

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Well, according Dekaaskop my 'match' was astonishing. Now we are 2 days further and see,... ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths

So we've had nearly 1,600 tourists arriving with Sandbox and Test & Go scrutiny actually bei...(Read More)

China donates 500k COVID-19 jabs

Half a million vials of rubbish is "Friendly and Sincere" ?? Rather like their "Frien...(Read More)

Ministry of Interior orders Governor to fight COVID

Just waiting for the first media vlogger to walk down Bangla at 9:30 after the 9PM closure order and...(Read More)

Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths

When will you learn. Everything anybody says is meaningless and a joke!...(Read More)

Phuket tourism arrivals plunge

I have just travelled to Samui for a family get away, it’s desolate, Chaweng and Lamai are ghost t...(Read More)

Ministry of Interior orders Governor to fight COVID

More unclear ambiguous gobbeldygook. 'Do this but figure it out yourself'....(Read More)

Phuket marks 513 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Right. So 513 new cases resulting in 610 more people under medical supervision. Are they hospitalizi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 