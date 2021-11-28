BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi due to hear first verdict in junta trial

NAY PYI TAW: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the verdict in her incitement trial on Tuesday (Nov 30), the first in a catalogue of judgements to be handed down in a junta court that could jail her for decades.

Myanmarmilitary
By AFP

Sunday 28 November 2021, 12:55PM

Suu Kyi faces 3 years in jail if found guilty of incitement against the military. Photo: AFP

Suu Kyi faces 3 years in jail if found guilty of incitement against the military. Photo: AFP

The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of Feb 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic interlude.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Suu Kyi faces three years in jail if found guilty of incitement against the military - just one of the charges that analysts say are aimed at removing the democracy icon from the political arena for good.

But the junta’s plans for Suu Kyi remain unknown, they add, and authorities could also delay the verdict.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital Nay Pyi Taw and her lawyers are banned from speaking to the media.

Days after the coup Suu Kyi was hit with obscure charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, and for violating coronavirus restrictions during elections her National League for Democracy (NLD) won in 2020.

The junta has steadily added a slew of other indictments, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud.

Suu Kyi now appears most weekdays at the junta courtroom, with her legal team saying last month the hectic schedule was taking a toll on the 76-year-old’s health.

“I think it’s almost certain Suu Kyi will get a harsh sentence,” said David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in Myanmar.

“The question is what will her incarceration look like?... will she get average convict treatment in a crowded women’s cell block, or privilege in a VIP statehouse?”

Suu Kyi’s long spells of house arrest under a previous junta were spent at her family’s colonial-era mansion in Rangoon, where she would appear before thousands gathered on the other side of her garden fence.

AXA Insurance PCL

Min Aung Hlaing’s regime has confined her to an undisclosed location in the isolated capital, along with a small staff.

Her link to the outside world has been limited to brief pre-trial meetings with her lawyers, who have brought her news and relayed messages to her supporters.

At her first court appearance, she used them to send a message of defiance, vowing the NLD would endure and asking the party faithful to remain united.

On her 76th birthday in June supporters across the country posted pictures on social media of themselves with flowers in their hair - long a signature Suu Kyi look.

Two days later, her legal team passed on a message from Suu Kyi thanking them for the gesture.

But in October her team were hit with a gag order after they relayed vivid testimony from deposed president Win Myint describing how he rejected a military offer to resign to save himself during the coup.

Meanwhile, the trials of other ranking members of Suu Kyi’s NLD have wrapped up, with the junta doling out harsh sentences.

A former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in jail earlier this month, while a close Suu Kyi aide was jailed for 20.

The generals could later reduce any sentence pronounced on the higher-profile Suu Kyi, said Mathieson, although he cautioned against expecting clemency from the junta and its leader.

“How much mercy does Min Aung Hlaing possess?”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic
PPHO responds to vaccine hair loss claim
Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise
New rehabilitation options for small businesses in Thailand
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts
Phuket marks 122 new COVID cases
Phuket Opinion: Same old games
Thailand bans travel from 8 African countries
Fisherman drowns in Thalang canal
Andaman food festival opens in Patong
COVID ‘variant of concern’ renamed Omicron
SBP Digital spreads its wings
Woman blames AstraZeneca ‘booster jab’ for her hair falling out
New COVID strain sparks travel alert
Phuket marks 149 new COVID cases

 

Phuket community
Kalim Beach restaurant fined for obstructing traffic

A fine of 1000 thb only? Great example of how you make yourself as law enforcement organisation ri...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Kurt@ have to agree with you for a change, I have been stopped many times around Chalong and Patong,...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

....'To be consumed between 11-14 and 17-23 hrs'.... That are the hours Covid-19 virus + he...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

allowed or not allowed in patong and all around the island there is no bar/restaurant that really gi...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

Precautions DO work. Without them, the hospitals would have shuttered over a year ago from inundati...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

why would the police no check all local busines instead? the 4th wave is coming and hope this time w...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Hating opinions is a far bigger problem to some than expressing them is to me. It's so easy to b...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

Chris UN are as useless..no point.. if they really would listen they would already have arrested tha...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

Just Deport him and make sure he never can come back. Foreigners should never make any comments on ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

They need their tea money to buy their Ferrari ........(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Phuket Property

 